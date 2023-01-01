Bradley Walsh looks to be suffering a blow as one of his TV shows is at risk of being axed.

According to reports, the popular actor, singer and presenter may have much more free time in the New Year.

It has been claimed that his drama The Larkins is facing the axe.

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: Acorn TV)

The Larkins blow for Bradley Walsh?

Coming amid a reported ratings slump, cast disagreements and the exit of star Sabrina Bartlett, the show may not return.

A reboot of popular 1990s show The Darling Buds of May, it also stars Joanna Scanlan.

Bradley Walsh plays Pa Larkin.

But after launching in 2021 to much fanfare with 4.8 million people watching, things have now changed, it’s alleged.

The newest season’s opening episode lost almost two million viewers, it’s claimed.

Bradley Walsh drama ‘facing the axe’

It was watched by just 2.9 million viewers – a huge loss.

According to The Sun, insiders claim Sabrina’s decision to quit after an alleged disagreement with co-star Tok Stephen is a big factor.

A source alleged: “The Larkins is going to be dropped in the New Year — the writing is on the wall.

“The ratings for series two were disappointingly low and cast disagreements on set have been an ongoing problem for the production team.

“Sabrina’s issue with Tok and her decision to leave, was a massive problem for the bosses. But there have also been other disagreements.”

The original series ran from 1991 to 1993 on ITV.

Based on HE Bates’ novels, it launched the career of Catherine Zeta Jones.

The reboot of the show tempted more than 5.1 million viewers into watching it in 2021.

However it suffered a blow when Sabrina, who played Mariette, quit the show blaming “scheduling clashes”.

Sources later claimed she left over a disagreement with Tok.

Joanna Scanlan and Bradley play Pop and Ma Larkin in the ITV drama (Credit: ITV)

‘No plans for third season’

It was claimed she was uncomfortable with him using a selfie of her as his WhatsApp display picture.

The role was recast – and newcomer Joelle Rae replaced her when the series returned in October.

However, it’s claimed it failed to impress in the ratings.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reports there are no plans for a third series of the drama.

It went on to allege: “ITV and production companies Genial and Objective Fiction are still in talks but these potentially centre on how the project can be wrapped up.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for comment.

