The Chase star Bradley Walsh threw some major shade at rival TV show The Weakest Link in an interview published earlier this year.

The star, appearing on The Chase celebrity special tonight (December 26), didn’t mince his words when asked about the show.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase blasted rival gameshow (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase star Bradley Walsh on ‘unpleasant’ behaviour

The Chase has been on our screens for 13 years now.

As well as being a hit, it has spawned a string of spin-off shows and shows no signs of waning in popularity.

But in the early days Bradley, now 62, didn’t realise just how much viewers were loving it.

In a Radio Times interview he confessed the first time he knew it was popular was when he and his wife were walking around Kent’s Bluewater shopping centre.

He said: “The amount of people that came up and said: ‘Hey Brad, we’ve seen your new show, it’s great,’ and I said: ‘Oh, wow. Thank you very much indeed.’

It’s always a very uplifting show.

“They said: ‘No, no, no, it’s the best thing we’ve seen for a long time. So much better than The Weakest Link,’ which we were up against at the time.

“That was a pretty funny comment because The Weakest Link was a good show. But the problem with it was it was constantly putting people down and not being very pleasant.”

He added that The Chase “is not like that”. Bradley continued that it’s a “very uplifting show” and they always have “a lot of fun” making it.

As a result, The Chase got “good reviews” and went from making 40 shows a year to 210!

Anne Robinson has stepped down as host of Countdown (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Not very pleasant’ moments

Acid-tongued Anne Robinson was the host of The Weakest Link at the time.

She was known for her scathing insults and put-downs.

Anne’s most insulting comments included speaking to a contestant who was a beauty therapist.

She quipped: “You’ve not got around to working on yourself yet.”

She also asked a single mum to three boys appeared if they were: “Three great boys?”

“So how many ASBOs? How many of your three boys have got tags on their ankles?”

When the mum replied “none so far”, the presenter hit back with: “You’re doing benefits are you?”

The contestant said: “I was waiting for this. I’m doing a 24/7 job really, yes I am on benefits.”

Who is on The Chase celebrity special?

Fans are excited to see tonight’s celebrity special with its glittering cast of stars.

TV legend Vicki Michelle, 72, who was famous for starring in comedy classic ‘Allo ‘Allo, will be part of the line up trying to beat the Chasers.

She will be joined by TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympian Kadeena Cox as well as five-time Olympic Champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

They will all be hoping they get the best of the Chasers by outshining them, as well as winning thousands of pounds for each of their chosen charities.

The Chase celebrity special airs on ITV at 6pm tonight (December 26).

