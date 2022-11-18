Carly, Bradley Walsh on The Chase
TV

The Chase host Bradley Walsh called out for ‘harsh’ behaviour towards contestant

Bit harsh, Brad...

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

The Chase host Bradley Walsh came under fire yesterday over his “harsh” treatment of a contestant during the show.

Viewers weren’t happy with the host for branding an answer wrong, despite it technically being correct.

Carly on The Chase
Carly was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw yet another four contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

It wasn’t until the second contestant went up for their cash builder round that things took a turn for the worst.

Second up to the plate was 27-year-old Carly.

It was during her round that Bradley came under fire for his “harsh” behaviour.

During the cash builder, Bradley asked: “Emilia Clarke watched videos of Hitler to prepare for the final episode of what TV series?”

“Games of Throne,” Carly replied. Bradley, however, wasn’t willing to accept that as answer, quickly denying her the point, telling her the answer is in fact Game of Thrones.

At the end of the round, Bradley said to her: “We can’t accept Games of Throne, it was Game of Thrones.”

Pulling a face, Carly said: “It’s alright.”

Carly managed to answer four questions right, meaning she picked up £4,000. However, she was caught in the Chase against Paul Sinha, meaning she didn’t make it to the Final Chase.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase
Bradley came under fire from viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Bradley Walsh

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed with Bradley not giving ‘Games of Throne’ as an answer yesterday.

“That’s harsh! They couldn’t accept Games of Throne. Jesus Christ,” one viewer tweeted.

“Proper harsh, come on Bradley son,” another said.

“Can’t accept ‘Games of Throne’. FFS Brad. Harsh,” a third wrote.

“They wouldn’t accept “Games of Throne” from a contestant, yet they accepted ‘hoover’ from a chaser one time when the answer was vacuum cleaner,” another said.

“Games of Throne? They can’t give her that?” another asked.

Bradley Walsh on The Chase
Bradley was slammed for being “harsh” a few weeks back too (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s harsh behaviour

This isn’t the first time Bradley has been slammed for his “harsh” behaviour on the show.

Earlier in the month, the host failed to give a driving-related answer to a contestant, despite it technically being correct.

“If a driver does a u-ie what manoeuvre are they performing?” Bradley asked.

“A turnaround in the road,” the contestant replied.

“A U-turn,” Bradley corrected him.

Viewers, as expected, found this to be pretty harsh from the 62-year-old.

Since when is a turn around in the road not a u-turn @BradleyWalsh???” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“That’s a bit tight not giving him turning around in the road,” another said.

“OH COME ON NOW BRAD,” a third wrote.

Read more: The Chase: ITV shares exciting news about Christmas spin-off and fans are thrilled

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITV X. 

Fearless Trio DEFEAT The Governess In Amazing Final Chase | The Chase

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Bradley Walsh The Chase

Trending Articles

Boy George smiling in I'm A Celebrity
Friend of I’m A Celebrity star Boy George issues warning amid ‘underlying tension’ with campmate
A brain scan and Ravi displaying his symptoms
Brain tumour symptoms explained as Ravi Adelekan ‘steals hearts’ with This Morning appearance
Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast fans rally around Naga Munchetty as she’s forced off show leaving Charlie hosting alone
Matt Hancock smiling in the I'm A Celeb jungle
I’m A Celebrity viewers fume over Matt Hancock’s remark to campmates as Owen Warner hits out
Charlene White smiling in I'm A Celeb promo pic
I’m A Celeb: Charlene White’s family hit back as star under fire for ‘selfish’ behaviour
Ant and Dec react to a trial on I'm A Celebrity
I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec under fire for ‘disrespectful’ joke