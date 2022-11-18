The Chase host Bradley Walsh came under fire yesterday over his “harsh” treatment of a contestant during the show.

Viewers weren’t happy with the host for branding an answer wrong, despite it technically being correct.

Carly was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw yet another four contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

It wasn’t until the second contestant went up for their cash builder round that things took a turn for the worst.

Second up to the plate was 27-year-old Carly.

It was during her round that Bradley came under fire for his “harsh” behaviour.

During the cash builder, Bradley asked: “Emilia Clarke watched videos of Hitler to prepare for the final episode of what TV series?”

“Games of Throne,” Carly replied. Bradley, however, wasn’t willing to accept that as answer, quickly denying her the point, telling her the answer is in fact Game of Thrones.

At the end of the round, Bradley said to her: “We can’t accept Games of Throne, it was Game of Thrones.”

Pulling a face, Carly said: “It’s alright.”

Carly managed to answer four questions right, meaning she picked up £4,000. However, she was caught in the Chase against Paul Sinha, meaning she didn’t make it to the Final Chase.

Bradley came under fire from viewers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Bradley Walsh

Viewers of the show weren’t impressed with Bradley not giving ‘Games of Throne’ as an answer yesterday.

“That’s harsh! They couldn’t accept Games of Throne. Jesus Christ,” one viewer tweeted.

“Proper harsh, come on Bradley son,” another said.

“Can’t accept ‘Games of Throne’. FFS Brad. Harsh,” a third wrote.

“They wouldn’t accept “Games of Throne” from a contestant, yet they accepted ‘hoover’ from a chaser one time when the answer was vacuum cleaner,” another said.

“Games of Throne? They can’t give her that?” another asked.

Bradley was slammed for being “harsh” a few weeks back too (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh’s harsh behaviour

This isn’t the first time Bradley has been slammed for his “harsh” behaviour on the show.

Earlier in the month, the host failed to give a driving-related answer to a contestant, despite it technically being correct.

“If a driver does a u-ie what manoeuvre are they performing?” Bradley asked.

“A turnaround in the road,” the contestant replied.

“A U-turn,” Bradley corrected him.

Viewers, as expected, found this to be pretty harsh from the 62-year-old.

“Since when is a turn around in the road not a u-turn @BradleyWalsh???” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“That’s a bit tight not giving him turning around in the road,” another said.

“OH COME ON NOW BRAD,” a third wrote.

Read more: The Chase: ITV shares exciting news about Christmas spin-off and fans are thrilled

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.