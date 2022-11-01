ITV has good news for The Chase fans – a Bloopers special will be making a comeback to TV screens later this year.

The annual instalment shows funny moments from the main show, meaning fans can expect many laughs for Christmas 2022.

Fans even have the opportunity to visit the studios to see the special being recorded.

Bradley Walsh has facilitated many laughs on The Chase over the years (Credit: YouTube)

ITV announces The Chase spin-off

The Chase began in June 2009.

Since then, six infamous Chasers have graced the studios and intimidated countless contestants.

Host Bradley Walsh has been there since the beginning, despite becoming a companion on Doctor Who in 2018.

Since its inception, the show has seen a spin-off, Beat the Chasers, which added a new dimension to the show.

Despite the seriousness often displayed in the main show, there’s been no end of bloopers behind the scenes.

And now fans have the chance to visit Elstree Studios and see this year’s bloopers special being filmed with their own eyes.

The Chase: Bloopers special to air on ITV this Christmas

The Chase has given rise to many hilarious moments over the years.

Funny scenes include Bradley and Chaser Anne ‘the Governess’ Hegerty laughing at a sportsperson’s unusual name and Bradley inadvertently breaking the set.

Clips have even gone viral on social media. On YouTube, one clip in particular has an astounding 940,000 views.

It involves a contestant passing at virtually every question she gets asked. Her three fellow participants can’t conceal their frustration as they eye her unhappily from their table.

Well, this year during Christmastime, viewers will get to see many more funny moments from the last year. With six Chasers now on the show full-time, heaven knows just how many high jinks have taken place.

Anne Hegerty dressed up as a nun for one episode of The Chase (Credit: YouTube)

How to get tickets for The Chase: Bloopers

The Chase: Bloopers special will be filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood this month on Sunday November 13.

If fans wish to attend the recording, they can acquire audience tickets via SRO Audiences here.

All six Chasers will be in attendance.

Fans react to the announcement of the Bloopers special

When TV Zone broke the news of the return of The Chase: Bloopers special, fans expressed their delight.

“Yes!” one user excitedly tweeted. “The Chase Bloopers are the best!”

A second wrote: “Looking forward to it!”

Whilst it seems not many fans have yet caught wind of the special’s return this year, it’s clear the annual spectacle is popular among them.

Throughout 2022, people watched various instalments of the show’s bloopers and raved about them online.

One said: “I will confess to a few chuckles at The Chase Bloopers show.”

And another tweeted: “Crying at The Chase bloopers! I love Bradley Walsh.”

Jenny Ryan is one of the six Chasers who will feature in this year’s The Chase: Bloopers special (Credit: YouTube)

It’s important to note, though, that the special isn’t the only upcoming treat for fans of The Chase.

It’s been revealed that the spin-off show Beat the Chasers has been commissioned for a sixth series.

Fans will soon be able to watch new episodes involving Chasers such as Jenny Ryan and Paul Sinha working together to thwart everyday people’s chances of winning cash prizes.

Read more: The Chase host Bradley Walsh fumes over question on show: ‘Is that a joke?’

Will you be watching The Chase: Bloopers special when it comes out? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.