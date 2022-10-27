The Chase host Bradley Walsh fumes over question on show: ‘Is that a joke?!’

The Chase host Bradley Walsh was left fuming over a question on the show last night (Wednesday, October 26), with the star wondering if it was a “joke”.

The star was even more shocked when he finally learned what the answer to the question was too!

Bradley was left baffled by a question on last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw four more contestants take on Paul Sinha in the hope of winning big.

Bradley’s baffled reaction to a question came when the final contestant, Mark, went up against the Sinnerman.

During the round, Mark was asked: “What does ‘lesser spotted’ mean in the name of the bird ‘lesser spotted woodpecker’? A, rarely seen. B, not many spots. C, small and spotty?”

Bradley immediately then asked: “Is that a joke?!”

Bradley’s face was a picture as the audience laughed while Paul and Mark made their choices.

Mark had chosen “small and spotty”, but believed he’d “overthought” the question.

However, much to his relief, his answer was correct. Fortunately, Paul had chosen the wrong answer, putting more of a gap between them.

Mark then went on to evade Paul and take his £54,000 back to the table in time for the Final Chase.

Paul had his work cut out on yesterday’s episode of the Chase (Credit: ITV)

What happened next on The Chase?

Prior to Mark making it through with £54k, two of his teammates managed to accumulate £6,000 between them.

Working together in the Final Chase, Mark, Hazel, and Difu managed to put 19 steps between themselves and Paul.

Unfortunately for the contestants, Paul was in a rich vein of form.

The 52-year-old managed to answer 19 questions in a row correctly, catching up with the team with 18 seconds remaining.

“Wow,” was all Bradley could say as the team’s £60k vanished into the aether.

“You needed a little bit of luck,” Paul told the team afterward.

“You really, really do,” Bradley agreed. “Luck was on the Chaser’s side today.”

Mark made a cheeky remark on the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers stunned at Mark Labbett’s remark

Fans of the show were left shocked on Tuesday night (October 25) after a remark made by Mark Labbett.

His cheeky comment came during the Final Chase when he took on a team of three who were playing for £12k.

“What male domestic fowl often sits atop a weather vane?” Bradley asked with 25 seconds remaining.

Mark hesitated, before answering with “c**k”.

Viewers were left stunned, with many wondering if it was allowed to be saying such a word before the watershed.

“Never did I expect Mark to say “c**k” on national TV at 5:53 in the afternoon!” one viewer tweeted.

“Can you say c**k before the watershed [laughing emojis],” another asked.

“I need a video of Mark saying c**k asap pls,” a third joked.

