The Chase viewers stunned over Mark Labbett remark: ‘Before the watershed?’

The Chase viewers were left stunned after Mark Labbett appeared to swear on the show yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 25).

Many were more shocked that The Beast had gotten away with saying what he did before the watershed!

Mark Labbett made a cheeky remark on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbet on The Chase last night

Last night’s episode of The Chase saw Mark make a cheeky remark that stunned even the hardiest of viewers.

Mark’s cheeky moment came during the Final Chase.

Three contestants made it to the final, and when playing for £12,000, managed to put 20 steps between themselves and Mark.

With less than 25 seconds left on the clock, Bradley Walsh asked Mark a cheeky question.

“What male domestic fowl often sits atop a weather vane?” he asked. After a moment’s hesitation, Mark replied, saying: “C**k.”

Unfortunately for Mark, he wasn’t quick enough to catch up with the contestants.

Bradley was halfway through a question when the clock reached 0, meaning the contestants won £12,000.

“It was one split second’s loss of concentration,” Mark said as he reflected on a question he got wrong that ruined his chances of winning.

“You played excellently,” he then told the contestants.

Viewers were loving Mark’s comment on the Chase (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Mark’s cheeky remark

Upon hearing Mark say the word “c**k”, a number of bemused viewers took to Twitter to laugh about it.

Many were surprised at hearing the word being said before the watershed, despite it being another name for a male chicken.

“Never did I expect Mark to say “c**k” on national TV at 5:53 in the afternoon!” one viewer tweeted.

“I need a video of Mark saying c**k asap pls,” another joked.

“Can you say c**k before the watershed [laughing emojis],” a third asked.

“C**k [laughing emoji] bad luck beastie!” another laughed.

Bradley made a surprising confession on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

The Chase viewers baffled by Bradley’s confession

Monday night’s show (October 24) was also one that got viewers talking online.

During the show, Bradley made a surprising confession that left many of those watching baffled.

His confession came during a question about Family Guy.

“In which cartoon does Mila Kunis voice the character Meg?” he asked a contestant. The player was then given three answer options – Family Guy, South Park, and the Simpsons.

It was at this point that Bradley confessed that he’d never watched any of the three shows, including the Simpsons.

Viewers were surprised to say the least. “Bradley Walsh just said he’s never seen The Simpsons?” one viewer tweeted.

“Has Bradley never seen The Simpsons?” another asked. “Bradley’s never seen The Simpsons?” a third wrote.

However, this isn’t the first time Bradley’s confessed to having not watched the iconic cartoon. Back in 2019, he confessed that he wasn’t “familiar” with the show.

