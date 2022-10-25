The Chase host Bradley Walsh baffled viewers with a surprising confession yesterday (October 24).

Host Bradley, 62, was joined by Darragh Ennis for the episode as contestants Belinda, Dan, Paul and Sabine sought to best the Chaser.

However, fans were left puzzled by Bradley’s reaction to question he asked Dan about actress Mila Kunis.

The players were up against The Chase star Darragh Ennis in Tuesday’s episode of the ITV quiz show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase starring Bradley Walsh

Bradley asked the player: “In which cartoon does Mila Kunis voice the character Meg?”

The three multiple choice answers on offer were The Simpsons, South Park and Family Guy.

Bradley, however, said that he has never watched any of the shows – even The Simpsons.

Dan had no problem giving the correct answer, which was Family Guy.

But telly fave Bradley’s lack of awareness about The Simpsons, which has been on TV for over 30 years, left many social media users bemused.

Contestant Dan had no problem answering the question posed by Bradley Walsh (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Fans of The Chase were incredulous that Bradley has never tuned in to watch the animated series.

“Bradley Walsh just said he’s never seen The Simpsons? #TheChase,” one viewer tweeted.

Another asked on Twitter: “Has Bradley never seen The Simpsons?”

Bradley’s never seen The Simpsons? #TheChase.

And a third echoed the same question, writing: “Bradley’s never seen The Simpsons? #TheChase.”

However, it isn’t the first time Bradders has admitted he isn’t au fait with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Springfield’s other residents.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh isn’t a fan of The Simpsons, it seems… as he’s never watched it! (Credit: ITV)

‘Never seen an episode of it’

Back in May 2019, when posing a question about a TV series 1989 start date, the answer options were: Family Guy, Futurama or The Simpsons.

He reflected at the time following the reveal: “Really, 1989. Wow. Never seen an episode of it. Have you?”

And a couple of months earlier that year, Bradley noted yet again he wasn’t familiar with the show.

Asking one contestant about which character used the catchphrase “excellent”, Bradley made it clear he had never seen a single episode.

That might mean he missed out on a further stunning link between The Chase and The Simpsons earlier in 2022.

An episode that aired in February contained four players who also shared first names with The Simpsons’ favourite characters… Homer aside.

One fan chuckled at the time that producers knew full well what they were doing by casting the players.

“WTF! Surely The Chase is at it with these names,” they tweeted, adding several laughing emojis alongside their post.

And another added: “Caught the end of #TheChase… Loving the names today.”

The Chase airs on ITV, weekdays, from 5pm.

