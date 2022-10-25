The Chase stars Bradley Walsh and Darragh Ennis took brutal swipes at Shaun Wallace during yesterday’s episode of the hit ITV game show (October 24).

Shaun penned an autobiography a few years ago, and Bradley and Darragh couldn’t help but poke fun at it.

Brad took aim at Shaun during yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

The Chase stars Bradley Walsh and Darragh mock Shaun

During last night’s episode of The Chase, Bradley and Darragh brutally took aim at their co-star Shaun.

Their jibes came when Darragh took his seat to take on his first opponent of the evening, Belinda.

During her initial chat with Bradley, Belinda revealed that she enjoyed being part of a book club during her spare time.

When asked who she wanted to take on, Belinda said Jenny Ryan.

Unfortunately for her, she ended up getting Darragh instead.

“Now, if your book club is ever becoming oversubscribed can I recommend Chasing The Dream, by Shaun Wallace?” Darragh said, insinuating that Shaun’s book would make people leave the club.

“Okay, thank you,” Belinda laughed.

“Yeah, that’ll cure your insomnia!” Brad quipped.

Darragh took aim at his co-star, Shaun, in yesterday’s show (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase last night?

Belinda then went up against Darragh for the chance to take £6,000 back to the table.

The Mancunian managed to successfully evade Darragh, and Dan, who was up next, did just as well.

He racked up £5,000 in his cash builder and also managed to avoid Darragh’s clutches.

Paul, who was third up to the plate, accumulated £3,000 in the cash builder. He too managed to avoid Darragh.

Last up was Sabine. Sadly, despite answering five questions correctly and bagging herself £5,000 in the cash builder, she was caught by Darragh.

Heading into the Final Chase with £14,000 to play for, Belinda, Dan and Paul only managed to put 13 steps between themselves and the Menace.

It proved to be light work for Darragh, who answered 13 questions correctly with a massive 45 seconds to spare.

Shaun was on Loose Men last week (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace makes marriage confession

Speaking of Shaun, the Dark Destroyer himself made a surprising marriage confession on Loose Men last week.

Shaun’s confession came during a discussion other whether marriage has become outdated nowadays.

It was during this discussion that Shaun hit back at claims about his marital status.

“I’ve never been married,” he revealed during the chat.

“According to Wikipedia, I was married to a woman called Martha for 30 years,” he continued, drawing laughter from his fellow panelists and the audience.

“But, marriage is not for everybody,” he added.

He then went on to say that marriage is a “wonderful” part of our society. However, he also argued that you don’t need to be married to be in an “honest, loving, committed” relationship.

Read more: The Chase viewers complain over Bradley Walsh’s behaviour after ‘awful’ comment

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facbeook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.