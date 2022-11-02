The Chase host Bradley Walsh under fire for ‘harsh’ behaviour during show

The Chase host Bradley Walsh came under fire for his “harsh” behaviour during the show this week.

Viewers were furious after an answer to a driving-related question wasn’t given, despite it being correct.

Andy was on the Chase, and his answer wasn’t accepted (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Bradley Walsh on The Chase last night?

Bradley’s harsh behaviour came under fire during an episode of The Chase this week.

Monday’s show saw another four contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

It was during the fourth contestant’s cash builder that Bradley’s “harsh” behaviour came to the forefront.

It was Andy’s first question that tripped him up, and caused viewers at home to brand Bradley “harsh”.

“If a driver does a u-ie what manoeuvre are they performing?” Bradley asked.

“A turnaround in the road,” Andy replied.

However, it turns out that Andy’s answer wasn’t exactly correct.

“A U-turn,” Bradley corrected him, before continuing with the questioning.

Things went from bad to worse for Andy, with the 35-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent only answering two questions correctly.

This meant that he only picked up £2,000 in the cash builder.

Andy then went for the low offer of -£1,000 and managed to evade Shaun Wallace, heading into the Final Chase.

Bradley’s behaviour was branded harsh on the show (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Bradley Walsh’s behaviour

Viewers of the show weren’t happy that Bradley hadn’t given Andy the point for his driving-related answer.

Many took to Twitter to slam the 62-year-old, branding his decision “harsh”.

“He should’ve been given that, harsh,” one viewer tweeted.

“Since when is a turn around in the road not a u-turn @BradleyWalsh???” another asked.

“‘In the road’, he said, which is correct as far as I can see,” a third grumbled.

“That’s a bit tight not giving him turning around in the road,” another said.

“OH COME ON NOW BRAD,” a fifth tweeted.

Harsh or not, it didn’t really matter in the long run, as Andy and his teammate were caught by Shaun in the Final Chase.

The Dark Destroyer answered 14 questions correctly, catching the contestants with 14 seconds remaining.

Some exciting news has been announced about The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Exciting news about The Chase

Bradley’s harsh behaviour comes amid some exciting news about the show.

ITV recently announced that the bloopers special edition of the show will be making a return to screens this year.

The annual instalment, which shows some funny, behind-the-scenes moments from the show, will air during this year’s festive season.

Viewers will also be given the opportunity to watch the special episode filmed.

It will be filmed at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on November 13. All six Chasers will be in attendance, as will Bradley.

“Yes! The Chase Bloopers are the best!” one fan tweeted upon hearing the news.

“Looking forward to it!” another wrote.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

