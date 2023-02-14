Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh has been given a huge boost after it was reported that The Larkins has been “quietly axed” by ITV.

Over the weekend, reports suggested that the show, in which he plays Pop Larkin, had been cancelled amid “low ratings”.

However, he’s now been given a boost by the BBC after it announced the return of Blankety Blank.

Bradley has hosted the show since 2021.

Bradley Walsh will return for another series of Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

Huge boost for Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh

The Larkins may not be returning for another series, but Bradley will be kept busy with another series of Blankety Blank.

Bradley joined the reboot of the quiz show back in 2021. It became the UK’s highest new launching game show of that year.

We’re searching for fun, confident, outgoing and entertaining people.

Now the BBC has made a call for new contestants to join Bradley and a host of stars on Blankety Blank.

“The legendary Saturday night show is hosted by the one and only Bradley Walsh and we are looking for contestants,” a rep said.

“You will be helped along the way by a panel of famous faces who will attempt to match your answers,” they then concluded.

How to apply

So if you want to walk away with the coveted Blankety Blank chequebook and pen, make sure you apply before March 24 2023.

You can find out how to apply to join Bradley on the show here.

The BBC has called for new contestants to take part on Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC)

Bradley lifts lid on Larkins ‘axe’

Ahead of the cancellation of The Larkins, TV favourite Bradley hinted about the future of the show.

He said: “It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year.”

Bradley then added: “I actually don’t have 14 weeks, so we may not be able to [return].”

