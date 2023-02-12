Bradley Walsh dealt blow by ITV as primetime show ‘quietly axed’

Bradley Walsh – and his son Barney – will have to face some disappointing TV news, according to reports.

One of the shows they appear together on has been dropped by bosses due to ‘low ratings’.

Bradley, 62, and Barney, 25, work together on Breaking Dad. They also both star in Darling Buds Of May spin-off The Larkins.

Bradley Walsh plays Pop Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

According to The Mail On Sunday, The Larkins will not return for a third series.

A staggering 4.8 million people were said to have tuned in for the show’s pilot episode in 2021.

However, this is said to have almost halved to 2.9 million for episode one of the second series.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

‘Controversial departure’

Claims that The Larkins has been cancelled come following the controversial departure of Bridgeton star Sabrina Bartlett.

Sabrina, 31, played Pop and Ma Larkin’s eldest daughter Mariette in the show.

But after just one series Sabrina left following a “scheduling clash”, her publicist insisted at the time.

Sabrina Bartlett quit The Larkins after just one series (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, the Daily Mail claimed there had been a “disagreement on set”, which sparked her decision to leave.

Sabrina has never spoken publicly to confirm the reason behind her departure.

Series two of The Larkins saw up and coming actress Joelle Rae take on the role of Mariette.

Read more: The Chase viewers fume at Bradley Walsh’s ‘ridiculous’ behaviour towards contestant

Joelle trained at theatre school with Lydia Page, who plays her on-screen sister Primrose Larkin.

Bradley Walsh’s son Barney has also made five appearances in the show as PC Harness.

The father and son are no strangers to working together.

Bradley stars with his son Barney on Bradley & Son: Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley, who presents The Chase on ITV1, has starred in five series’ of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad with Barney.

The reality show sees Brad taking Barney on incredible road trips around the world in a giant RV.

Bradley and Barney’s latest series kicked off last month and has seen the pair travel across Central America.

Bradley Walsh on The Larkins ‘being cancelled’

Last month, Bradley appeared on This Morning to promote Breaking Dad.

While chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, he addressed rumours that The Larkins was set to be axed.

Bradley said: “Yeah I read something about there being a problem with the viewing figures, but the viewing figures were absolutely fine.

Bradley hit back at rumours that The Larkins’ viewing figures had tumbled (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Read more: Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession

“They’re fantastic, and in comparison to the first series, they went well.”

But he added: “It’s a 14-week shoot and I haven’t got time to do that this year.

“I actually don’t have 14 weeks so it’s down to me, not anything else, that we may not be able to [return].”

Are you sad to see The Larkins go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.