Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession

Breaking Dad continued last night (January 31) with Bradley Walsh and his son Barney sharing their adventure across South America with viewers.

The pair headed out to Costa Rica where Bradley faced his fear of heights in a tiny helicopter and joined a local Roller Derby team.

But it was Barney’s emotional confession to his father about memories that has got fans talking this week!

Breaking Dad episode 5 began with Bradley and Barney in a tiny roofless helicopter! (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh emosh after son Barney’s confession

It was an exciting start to Bradley Walsh and his son’s trip to Costa Rica as they headed into a tiny (roofless!) helicopter, which definitely pushed Bradley’s fear of heights!

But after the pair saw the stunning sights of Costa Rica from up high in the helicopter, Barney made an emotional confession to Barney which left him and viewers at home in tears.

Bradley asked his son what his favourite activity they’ve done over the past 5 years is.

Barney Walsh confessed: “It’s more about the memories.

“The memories you make you doing these things, doing them with you.

“We are so blessed to be able to around the world and do this.”

Bradley got choked up after hearing Barney’s words and said: “I’m not upset, I find it very emotional, very heartwarming – I really do.”

So sweet!

Bradley and Barney had an emotional talk during their Costa Rica trip (Credit: ITV)

Read more: ITV under fire as Breaking Dad undergoes big format change despite viewers’ pleas

Breaking Dad viewers mopping up tears

Breaking Dad fans have spoken of their love for the relationship between Bradley and Barney many times.

But many viewers were left emotional over Barney’s confession last night!

One viewer tweeted a crying emoji and said: “How sweet was that moment in the RV when Barney said about memories doing so many amazing things with his dad.”

Another fan added: “Crying at #BreakingDad. I love Brad and Barney.”

A third emotional viewer wrote: “Love and adore Bradley and Barney’s relationship.

“Seeing Bradley emotional was touching.”

Breaking Dad continues on Tuesday, February 7 with episode 6 at 9pm on ITV1. Episodes are available on ITVX after airing.

What do you think of Bradley and Barney in Breaking Dad? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.