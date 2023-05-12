OPINION: 5 reasons why it’s time to retire Bradley Walsh from prime-time and bring in some new blood

Everyone knows Bradley Walsh. Whether it’s as Coronation Street’s Danny Baldwin or the presenter of the legendary quiz show The Chase, he seems to be a permanent fixture on our screens.

But is it about time we retired Bradley Walsh from prime-time and made room for some new talent? ED!’s Gabrielle Cracknell thinks it might be, and here’s her reasons as to why…

Bradley and son Barney will host the new series of Gladiators (Credit: Splash News)

He’s on literally everything.

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. Don’t get me wrong, Bradley’s a laugh on The Chase but it seems like every two weeks he’s being announced as the host of something new. Case in point: Bradley and son Barney were recently confirmed as the new presenters of BBC’s Gladiators reebot.

There are plenty of up-and-coming presenters trying to break into the industry, isn’t it about time we gave somebody new a chance? Dig a little deeper, ITV and BBC, and take a chance on someone new. Give them their big break – and you might just find yourself the Bradley of the future for when he does actually retire.

Bradley is no spring chicken and has had his health problems

Bradley will turn 63 next month. I’m not being ageist, I simply have have his best interests at heart when I say surely he’ll want to start winding down soon?

What’s more, we’ve seen a trend of TV bosses retiring many older female presenters to make space for new talent (Sue Barker on A Question of Sport, Arlene Phillips on Strictly). It definitely begs the question, why aren’t we seeing the same for men? Sexist, much?!

Bradley himself has also spoken about his health problems and how they affect his work. He recently opened up about the lifestyle changes he has had to make to reduce his risk of inherited heart problems. He has also shared that he suffers from a “serious” eye condition that he takes daily medication for and will soon need operating on.

Surely neither of these conditions can benefit from a hectic schedule like Bradley’s? Time to take a step back, Brad!

Bradley has even starred in Dr Who (Credit: BBC)

He’s basically done it all by now

Bradley’s basically already lived four lives in one. He had a successful football career, albeit cut-shot, where he played for Brentford Town and Barnet. He’s an award-winning actor, who’s even got to star in Doctor Who. His list of presenting credits is enough to give me a headache in itself.

He even had a UK top 10 album in 2016.

Now you guys may think I’m just jealous but surely he’s done it all by now. Surely even career chameleon Bradley is getting bored by now?! Most people dream of achieving just one of these things, but Brad’s done it all. What’s next? PM? Although admitting he would probably do a better job than the current crop of politicians…!

Barney Walsh could take over from Bradley

With son Barney now on our screens, who’s essentially a younger Bradley clone anyway, surely it’s a no-brainer? In his many recent presenting appearances alongside his dad, 22-year-old Barney has proven himself to be just as capable (not to mention easier on the eyes).

Surely he could leave The Chase in Barns’ safe hands and enjoy a bit of R&R on the golf course…

Bradley was an undercover victim on Saturday Night Takeaway twice (Credit: ITV)

Is Bradley Walsh as perfect as everyone makes out?

Coming in at number 1… I’ve just never been able to see Bradley in the same way after Ant and Dec pranked him on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Bradley caused such a scene on his first appearance (named the “angriest celebrity” they’d ever had on the show) that he became the first celebrity to be pranked for a second time.

He came across as a bit of a diva on both occasions, tbh. So is TV’s Mr Nice Guy really as nice as he’d have you believe, or is he just a regular non-god-like presenting powerhouse who’s just like you and me?

Either way, it’s time for some new blood. Bow out gracefully Brad, give someone else a shot at the big time.

