The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s secret medical battle and how it impacted his work

The Chase host Bradley Walsh is a firm favourite on TV screens, but fans may not know that he suffered from a secret health battle.

The 62-year-old presenter previously opened up about the condition on This Morning in 2017.

But what did Bradley suffer from? And how did it affect his work on The Chase?

Bradley previously opened up about a medical condition he suffered from (Credit: ITV)

What did The Chase star Bradley Walsh say?

In 2017, the much-loved star sat down with This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

During the chat, Bradley revealed he suffered from blepharitis, which makes his eyes look swollen and red.

Due to the effects of the medical condition, fans often commented on his eyes.

At the time, he shared: “People don’t realise I have seriously bad blepharitis.

“I have to take [one pill] a day for it or I really struggle. I am going to need my eyes operated on at some point to sort it out.

“So many times, people have commented on [how I look]. But they don’t realise. If I take [medication] though, I’m fine.”

Bradley is known for hosting The Chase (Credit: ITV)

What is blepharitis?

Blepharitis mainly causes red, swollen, itchy eyelids and flakes or crusts at the base of the eyelashes.

In some of the worst cases, sufferers can wake up with their eyelids stuck together.

While the condition isn’t particularly serious, it may lead to dry eyes, cysts and conjunctivitis.

However, it can normally be treated by washing your eyelids every day.

According to the NHS website, sufferers can use eye pads, wipes and eyedrops to clean the area.

A local GP can also be contacted in serious cases.

Bradley pictured with his son Barney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley also previously opened up about his career and how he gives each job 100%.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in 2017, he said: “I don’t think I can plate-spin, I’ve turned loads of things down because I just can’t get the time to do it. I can’t devote the time and it’s preparation.

“If I’m doing a job I’ll give it 100% and that job gets my absolute focus and everything else goes to the side.

“Then that job is finished, I’ll concentrate on the next job.”

