Bradley Walsh and son Barney pulled on viewers’ heartstrings last night (December 28) as they appeared in a post-Christmas Breaking Dad special.

TV favourite Brad admitted he felt “very emotional” as the pair reviewed some of their most memorable moments on the show.

And the 60-year-old presenter and actor soon teared up as he recalled how he felt as Barney jumped out of a plane.

Father and son team Bradley and Barney were reviewing some of their stunts for the ITV special.

Barney Walsh soars through the air on Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh and son Barney reunite for TV special

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad The Unseen Show aired last night.

It was shown ahead of a third series of the ratings hit, due to begin next week.

I was so scared, I was so scared.

But ahead of their new adventures, viewers were reminded how Barney and Bradley have stepped outside their comfort zones.

And that seemed to be particularly the case for Bradley as Barney plummeted through the air.

The skydive wasn’t easy viewing for Bradley Walsh! (Credit: ITV)

How Bradley Walsh reacted

Footage showed him plunging out of a plane for a skydive. Barney ended up flying through the air at 120mph!

The dramatic scene seemed to hit Bradley hard, who had to choke back his emotions.

You only see my arm jolt, but I thought I’d made a massive lunge to grab hold of you to stop you running out in front of a car. I was so scared.

“That’s very emotional isn’t it,” Bradley admitted as the duo watched what they had got up to.

He continued: “Watching that back and seeing you jump out the plane…

“You only see my arm jolt, but I thought I’d made a massive lunge to grab hold of you to stop you running out in front of a car.

“I was so scared, I was so scared.”

However, Barney was less cautious.

He said: “I want to do that as often as possible.

“It was a crazy experience.”

Bradley Walsh choked up during the show (Credit: ITV)

What did fans make of Bradley Walsh crying?

Fans on social media were very sympathetic to Bradley’s emotional reaction.

“Awww, bless #Bradley,” one viewer tweeted.

“He loves Barney so much! #BreakingDad” added another person.

And someone else contributed: “Such good chemistry. Barney will get it when he’s the dad!”

How fans reacted to the show

Viewers were delighted to have even more Bradley on their screens – with some declaring it a highlight of the Christmas telly offerings.

“Breaking Dad on ITV – the unseen bits. Only bit of quality TV so far!” tweeted one observer.

“Brad and Barney on Breaking Dad unseen show may have saved 2020,” another fan claimed.

And someone else chipped in: “Bradley Walsh and his lad are great on the box.”

Breaking Dad series 3 begins on ITV on Monday January 4 at 8pm.

