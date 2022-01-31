Bradley Walsh has revealed that he “cheated” his way on to The Chase.

The 61-year-old actor has featured as the star presenter of the hit ITV game show since 2009.

Appearing on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp today (January 31), Bradley explained how he managed to secure the role.

Bradley Walsh joined The Chase in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh on how he bagged The Chase

The much-loved host was joined by his son Barney on the radio show.

During their slot, Bradley went on to discuss the making of the show.

Radio host Sonny Jay asked: “Obviously you do The Chase, now you must have so much knowledge and have learned so much from doing the show.

I’d actually cheated

“We’ve had loads of Chasers on the show to take on ‘Roman’s Mega Hard Super Quiz’.

“However, do you think that you might be able to outsmart them on something on your subject?”

Bradley responded: “You know what, I don’t. I’ve gotta fess up as well. When we first did the job, the only two choices that were first there were actually The Beast and The Dark Destroyer, right?

turns out bradley was actually the first person to out smart the chasers on @ITVChase… 🧠 pic.twitter.com/nBQRs4eI0h — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) January 31, 2022

“We were doing an office run through, and this is to get the job up and running. And I said, ‘This is ludicrous these questions are so easy.'”

The show’s bosses suggested for Bradley to go up against the Chasers.

The presenter continued: “And they said, ‘Do you think you could beat the Chaser?’ I said ‘If I beat the Chaser, we’ll make a series, let’s do that.’

“They went ‘Yeah, alright, if you can beat the Chaser.’ Because they thought that general public won’t be able to beat these gurus, right?”

How did Bradley manage to cheat?

Bradley agreed to take up the offer, but he wasn’t exactly a fair player.

Speaking about how he managed to cheat, he said: “What they didn’t realise was the sheets with the questions and the answers on were lying face down on my end of the desk.

Bradley appeared on Capital Breakfast with his son Barney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I could see the print through and I could read the answers backwards and I read them. So every time they come in on the head to head as if they were at the table, I’d smash both of them.

“And as I walked away, I took the piece of paper and put it on the the other table so no one saw it. So I’d actually cheated.”

Meanwhile, fans of the popular series have called for producers to change its format.

It comes after viewers have grown tired of the show’s canned laughter, which is often played throughout each episode.

