The Chase fans have called for producers of the show to review and change its format.

A series of complaints from viewers of The Chase have been made on Twitter in the past few weeks.

But it seems things have reached fever pitch among fans and they’re now demanding changes.

What do The Chase fans want changed?

The ITV quiz show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, features canned laughter that is played at moments during the show.

However, viewers have become tired of it.

It seems this week was the melting point, as fans shared their frustration at the after effect to the ITV show.

Some fans were so desperate for the laughter to stop, they begged ITV to sort it:

Can someone please TURN OFF the canned laughter! WE ARE NOT LAUGHING! #TheChase — TRIPLE 6 (@TR1PLE_6_) January 26, 2022

can we do away with the canned laughter on #TheChase please it’s so annoying — science nerd (@realspookygym) January 28, 2022

Some fans even went to the lengths of swearing at the “annoying” laughter.

One tweeted: “Come on @itv stop with the[bleep]ing canned laughter – it’s annoying #TheChase.”

Another wrote: “[Bleep] off with the canned laughter! #TheChase”.

‘Nothing is that funny’

It’s also not the first time that viewers have been left exasperated by the laughter.

Viewers have complained in previous weeks too, with some saying “nothing is that funny”.

Somebody please slap that person who keeps pressing the canned laughter button! NOTHING THERE WAS FUNNY! #TheChase — TRIPLE 6 (@TR1PLE_6_) January 17, 2022

What else has been happening on The Chase?

Recently, the show saw drama as Chaser Mark Labbett stormed off the show after losing to contestants.

The TV quiz star was left frustrated by a result during an episode and stormed off before punching the set.

Four players made it through to the final chase and they beat The Beast with only a few seconds left on the clock.

As a result, they took home a whopping £21,000 prize but Mark found it hard to accept losing.

He later apologised on Twitter, and revealed he’s been struggling with his mental health recently. The star tweeted: “Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight.

“My mental health was shot before that game. It was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help #thechase.”

