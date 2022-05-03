Boris Johnson appeared on GMB today as he was interviewed by Susanna Reid for the first time in years.

The Prime Minister has not been on Good Morning Britain for five years.

With partygate, elections and reports of an MP watching porn in the House of Commons – there was plenty to discuss.

Boris Johnson made an appearance on GMB today (Credit: Cover Images)

Boris Johnson on GMB

During the interview, Susanna grilled the Prime Minister on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the cost of living crisis.

She also asked Mr Johnson how he has remained in his position when others who broke Covid guidance, have resigned.

Susanna also grilled the PM on the Ukraine war and how the UK has handled the refugee crisis.

Susanna interviewed Boris Johnson on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

During one part of the interview, Susanna asked Mr Johnson: “Are you honest, Prime Minister?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Yes, and I think the best way to judge that is to look at what this government says it’s going to do and what it does.”

Viewers watching were divided over the interview, with many complaining about Mr Johnson’s behaviour while speaking to Susanna.

Some accused him of trying to ‘put her off’.

Mr Johnson was grilled on several topics by Susanna (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said on Twitter: “Boris ‘manspreading’ to put Susanna off.”

Another wrote: “@BorisJohnson clearly doing his best to put @susannareid100 off her line of questioning on @GMB with some egregious #manspreading.”

A third added: “The way Boris is grossly staring out @susannareid100 is disgusting.

“Hats off to her completely holding her nerves of steel.”

Meanwhile, others praised Susanna’s interview approach.

One tweeted: “Fair play to Susanna Reid, I was impressed with her interview today on #GMB.

“She nailed Boris Johnson despite him as usual trying to avoid answering questions.”

Another added: “Great to see Susanna Reid absolutely wipe the floor with Boris this morning!”

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays at 6am on ITV and the ITV Hub.

