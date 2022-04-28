Holly Willoughby hits out at ‘immoral’ MP accused of ‘watching porn’ in Commons

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has criticised an MP who was accused of watching porn in the House of Commons.

The presenter, 41, was responding to the reports on This Morning today (April 28).

In news which shocked the cabinet, a top tory MP was said to have been watching the footage on his phone.

Holly was disgusted by the claim and condemned the anonymous minister with guest Vanessa Feltz.

Addressing the allegation, Vanessa said: “It’s not illegal but it does show something very peculiar about society.”

Holly fumed: “Well, it should be illegal!”

Vanessa continued: “It shows something odd about the blurring of lines.”

“It’s really immoral, isn’t it, to do something like that?” Holly mused. “I mean, do what you want behind closed doors in your own house, that’s not the argument here. It’s not like pornography is wrong or right, that’s not it. But doing it in the House of Commons? Where some can see? What are you doing?!”

The Tory MP accused has not been named.

The Conservative Party’s chief whip has ordered an investigation into the allegations.

It isn’t the first time the mum-of-three has got political on the show.

Earlier this this week, Holly made a dig at Piers Morgan ahead of his new Uncensored show.

The presenter was talking about the ex-Good Morning Britain host’s interview with Donald Trump in which they discussed Meghan Markle.

Taking a swipe at Trump’s divisive quotes, Holly quipped: “He’s never been a fan of Meghan, has he? Right from the get-go he’s been quite opinionated. He seems to blame her for all of it.”

Her guest Camilla Tominey said: “Also, he’s talking to Piers Morgan who isn’t a fan of Meghan either.”

Holly mused: “Not much balance in that chat.”

Piers is back on TalkTV tonight and he may well discuss the House of Commons allegations.

We can be certain he won’t hold back with his opinion!

