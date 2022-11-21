Blood, Sex & Royalty on Netflix: Emmerdale star Max Parker stars in new docu-drama

Max Parker takes on the infamous role of Henry VIII in the new Netflix series Blood, Sex & Royalty.

The docu-series offers a modern take on the famous story of Anne Boleyn and her romance with the British monarch, King Henry VIII.

The three-parter is a mixture of scripted drama and insight from historians.

So, who is Max Parker, how old is he, and who’s his famous boyfriend?

Max Parker is a famous soap actor (Credit: Netflix)

Who plays Henry VIII in Blood, Sex & Royalty?

Max Parker plays King Henry VIII in the new Netflix docu-drama Blood, Sex & Royalty.

The series will follow King Henry VIII’s pursuit of Anne Boleyn and the events leading up to her morally wrong beheading.

Speaking of joining the Netflix series, Max Parker said: “People will be expecting to see the story they know about Anne Boleyn – the famous story we all know.

“You learn that Henry’s the bad guy and Anne Boleyn gets beheaded.

“But in this, you learn so much more about their personalities – the reason why they did what they did.

“You get to see a lot of different sides to both characters.

“And you, as the audience, can decide who’s guilty for what happened.

“It’s super educational and I’m glad I did it.”

Who is Max Parker?

Max Parker is an actor, best known for playing Luke Posner in Emmerdale.

He started acting in 2016, where he played Christopher Morgan in My B.F.F.

He also appeared in seven episodes of Casualty, playing the character Alasdair ‘Base’ Newman.

Max was nominated for Best Supporting Performance at the UK Theatre Awards for his role as the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz at the Sheffield Crucible.

Max Parker is engaged to his Emmerdale co-star (Credit: Netflix)

How old is Blood Sex & Royalty star Max Parker?

Max Parker was born on February 08 1992.

This means that he is currently 30 years old.

Who is Max Parker’s boyfriend?

Max Parker is currently engaged to soap star Kris Mochrie.

In a touching Instagram post, Max announced that he popped the question to his boyfriend of two years.

He wrote: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé.”

Did Max and fiancé Kris play brothers in Emmerdale?

In a super-sweet soap twist, the pair met playing brothers on the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Max played Luke Posner, and Kris starred as rapist Lee Posner.

The pair started dating after being cast as brothers on the long-running series.

A source told the Sun that they met on the last day of filming.

They said: “They met on set. They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.”

Max Parker played Luke Posner in the ITV soap Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who did Max Parker play in Emmerdale?

Max Parker debuted in the ITV soap Emmerdale in 2019, when he played the son of Wendy Posner, Luke.

Luke embarked on a relationship with Victoria Sugden, whom he had met at the hospital cafeteria.

The pair went out a few times until Victoria discovered that Luke was the brother of her rapist Lee.

Luke then supported Victoria through the birth of his nephew – conceived during the rape.

The pair subsequently decided to give their romance another go.

However, after realising that Luke had been lying to her about messaging men on dating apps, Victoria broke up with him.

Why did Max Parker leave Emmerdale?

Max Parker quit Emmerdale after two years in June 2021.

Max left after his character Luke’s involvement in the death of his brother Lee in the show.

A source told the Sun: “Max was never going to stay on the soap for years.

“He’s an ambitious and talented guy, he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future.

“But never say never – there’s always a chance he could he return one day.”

Max Parker starred in Vampire Academy (Credit: Netflix)

Will Max Parker return as Luke Posner in Emmerdale?

Max has made it quite clear that he does not plan to return to Emmerdale.

Max said recently to the Express: “I’m a person that believes once you’ve finished a chapter, you finish it.

“I love moving on to different things and the reason why I’m an actor is so that I can do different things all the tim.

“So, at the minute, I don’t think I would go back.”

What else has Blood Sex & Royalty star Max Parker been in?

Before Max’s role in Emmerdale, he appeared as Base in BBC One’s Casualty.

Base became friends with Paramedic Iain Dean after his partner Mia ended her own life.

In 2019, Max appeared as Danny in the BBC One series World on Fire.

He also featured in the 2020 film Love Sarah as Alex, and the Sky One drama Cobra as John Cripps.

Max also appeared as Mikhail Tanner in the US teen drama series Vampire Academy.

What is Max Parker in next?

Next up, Max will play Will in the upcoming film Strictly Confidential.

The movie follows a haunted young woman who finds herself drawn into a world of seduction, duplicity and betrayal as she desperately tries to uncover the mystery surrounding her best friend’s suicide.

It’s written and directed by Elizabeth Hurley‘s son Damian.

Unsurprisingly, mother dearest Liz has also agreed to star in the film!

She’ll play Lily.

How tall is he?

Max Parker is 6 foot 2 inches tall.

That’s 1.82 metres.

Blood, Sex & Royalty streams from Wednesday November 23 2022 on Netflix.

