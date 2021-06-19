Max Parker has confirmed he has quit Emmerdale after two years in an emotional message.

The actor played Luke Posner in the soap but has decided to move on to try new things – but he has hinted that he could return.

Posting a series of pictures and videos from his time on the soap, Max said goodbye on Instagram.

He wrote: “GOODBYE EMMERDALE! What an amazing two years it’s been! Met some pretty special people along the way too! Til we meet again, LUKE POSNER clocking off!”

Max’s co-star Isabel Hodgins commented: “What a delight you’ve been!!!! God I’ll miss you!!”

The Victoria Sugden actress posted her own tribute to Max on her page – complete with video of him twerking backstage.

“So this week we saw the exit of the one and only @maxparker,” she wrote.

“Someone who I will be very sad to no longer work with. He had me in stitches on a daily basis and made my Emmerdale life richer.

“Thank you for everything Maxwell.”

Max’s character Luke first appeared in August 2019 and was later revealed to be the brother of Lee Posner, the man who raped Victoria Sugden.

However, it was revealed last week that Max had quit Emmerdale.

Max Parker plays Luke Posner in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Max Parker auditioning for new roles after quitting soap

A source told The Sun: “Max was never going to stay on the soap for years.

“He’s ambitious and a talented guy – he’s already auditioning for new roles and excited for the future.

“But never say never – there’s always a chance he could return one day.”

Luke’s exit was very low-key despite his exit storyline.

Luke was seen simply packing up his car and moving to Manchester with a friend after Victoria discovered he was gay.

And also potentially partially responsible for the death of his own brother Lee – a crime for which her brother Robert is serving a life sentence in prison.

