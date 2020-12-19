Emmerdale’s Max Parker and Kris Mochrie ‘confirm’ they have moved in together with sweet video

Emmerdale couple Max Parker and Kris Mochrie have confirmed they have moved in together.

The couple were cast as brothers Luke and Lee Posner in the soap.

Reports earlier this week claimed they had moved in to an £8,000 per month penthouse apartment in Manchester.

And now the Emmerdale stars appear to have confirmed it with a sweet video showing Max resting his head on Kris’ leg.



Max Parker and Kris Mochrie are living together

The couple can be seen watching Gogglebox as Max joined in singing – not knowing Kris was recording him.

He laughs as he realises in the video posted to Kris’ Instagram stories.

A source told The Sun: “As first homes go, this is a doozy. Max and Kris are proud and excited to start the next phase of their relationship in style.

“Moving to Manchester works well for them as it’s a central point between Leeds, where Max films Emmerdale, and London, where Kris does a lot of consultancy work. Plus, it’s close to Kris’ native Liverpool.

“It’s a long way from the rural village life of Emmerdale, but they’ve worked hard for what they’ve got.”



How did romance blossom?

The pair’s relationship was revealed earlier this year after they enjoyed a string of dates.

At the time, a source revealed: “They met on Kris’ last day filming and just hit it off. They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.

“The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they’ve spent a lot of time together over summer.”

The insider added that it’s “early days” but the pair are “really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds”.



The couple sparked speculation when they filmed themselves on social media on a hike in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Kris, who played rapist Lee Posner on the soap last year, posted a video to Instagram showing himself and Max walking in the rain.

Later, Kris also shared a cute picture to Instagram in July and it left fans thrilled.

The image shows the pair soaking up the sun on two sun loungers.

Kris captioned the post: “London lads lazily lounging like.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one gushing: “Hot couple.”

Another commented: “Great pic guys. Wishing you both all the best.”

A third said: “Both look fabulous!”

