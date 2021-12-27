Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking confession about his children in ITV documentary

Comedian Sir Billy Connolly made a heartbreaking confession about his children during his moving ITV documentary which aired last night (Sunday 26 December).

In Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure, the Scottish star confessed that he often behaves in a certain way around his kids so they “don’t feel sorry for him”.

Billy is a father of five. He shares Jamie, 52, and Cara, 48, with his ex-wife Iris Pressagh and Daisy, 37, Amy, 35, and Scarlett, 33, with wife Pamela Stephenson.

Billy made a heartbreaking confession about his children (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Billy Connolly documentary reveals he won’t fear death as “there might be something lovely”

He said: “I have to behave in a certain way so my children don’t think I’m a dead loss and so they don’t feel sorry for me.”

Sir Billy, who is 79, was diagnosed with brain disorder Parkinson’s Disease back in 2013. The condition leads to shaking, stiffness and difficulties with walking and balancing.

What has Billy Connolly said about Parkinson’s?

The star also spoke about his feelings about death, admitting he’s not afraid of dying.

He said: “Parkinson’s Disease has taken a lot from me. I can’t play the banjo anymore. It’s just a noise. I can’t yodel anymore. I can’t smoke cigars. It’s taken more and more of what I like – it’s kind of painful.

“But you have to have a Glasgow attitude and say, ‘Oh, you think you’ve got me beat, try this for size.’ I just deal with it. If I fall, I fall.

Billy also shared some of his favourite stand-up moments (Credit: ITV)

“I think about death a lot, not in an excessive amount, but every day. I’ve seen people die and it’s ok. It’s not painful. You just go away and it’s gone. You exhale. It’s nothing to be frightened of.”

He added: “It’s better to be bright and optimistic and have a laugh. You pass this way but once.

“I sound like an end-of-the-pier preacher, but be thoughtful and kind and it’ll come back to you. There’s only love. That’s all there is.”

Fans of the comedian took to Twitter to praise him for the open and honest documentary.

One viewer tweeted: “Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure Truly wonderful television. A treasure of a man.”

What did viewers say about the Billy Connolly documentary?

Another said: “Billy Connolly – My Absolute Pleasure. By far the best thing on TV this Christmas. What an absolute legend of a man. Still makes me belly laugh.”

A third tweeted: “‘Be thoughtful & kind and it will come back to you & be blessed 100-fold’ Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure will do for me.”

“Just watched Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure. What an absolute legend. He will always have a special place in my heart. Gutted I’ll never get to see him live. He may be slowing down, but he’s still got that devilish twinkle. He’s my all time great,” added another.

Read more: Billy Connolly gives health update and reveals death is the next step

“Just watched ‘Billy Connolly, My Absolute Pleasure’, a documentary on his daily life in Florida. This guy has had me crying with laughter so many times, in my humble opinion, he has to be the funniest man on the planet. Highly recommend this doc,” tweeted another.

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure Truly wonderful television. A treasure of a man. — TRS (@Tombythethames) December 27, 2021

“Be thoughtful & kind and it will come back to you & be blessed 100-fold” Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure Will do for me 👌🏻 — Ryan Shave (@shavey83) December 26, 2021

Just watched Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure. What an absolute legend. He will always have a special place in my heart. Gutted I’ll never get to see him live. He may be slowing down, but he’s still got that devilish twinkle. He’s my all time great. #BillyConnolly — Just Louise (@Miss_Just_Lou) December 26, 2021

Billy Connolly – My Absolute Pleasure By far the best thing on TV this Christmas. What an absolute legend of a man. Still makes me belly laugh.#BILLYCONNOLLY — Naomi 💙 (@naomijane78) December 27, 2021

Billy Connolly: My Absolute Pleasure is available on ITV Hub now. His autobiography Windswept and Interesting is also available to buy and download.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.