Billy Connolly gives health update and reveals death is ‘the next step’

Sir Billy Connolly has updated fans on his Parkinson’s Disease and tells them he sees death as “the next step”.

The 79-year-old comic also confessed to thinking about death “every day”, but admits he is not afraid of it.

Scottish Billy, who is married to Pamela Stephenson, was diagnosed with the brain disorder in 2013.

Sir Billy has said he is not afraid of dying (Credit: SplashNews)

He retired from public performances in 2018 after struggling with the condition which causes coordination problems and shakes.

Billy, speaking to The Sun, says he thinks about dying every day.

“I think about death a lot. Not an excessive amount. I think about it every day.

When was Billy Connolly diagnosed with Parkinson’s?

“I’ve seen people die and it’s OK. It’s not painful. You just go away. You exhale and it’s gone. It’s nothing to be frightened of. It’s just the next step,” he said.

He also went on to tell the publication about the things he misses.

Sir Billy lists playing musical instruments and singing as missing from his life. He also says that yodelling – a former hobby of his – is no longer do-able.

Sir Billy gave up performing in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

“As it goes along it’s taken more and more of what I like. And it’s kinda painful. I have to behave in a certain way so my children don’t think I’m a dead loss. I want them to think: ‘He does well with what he’s got.'”

Earlier this month, Sir Billy spoke out on the tricks he has taught himself to manage his illness.

He revealed that he learned how to “hypnotise” his hands to stop the shaking Parkinson’s causes.

The funnyman told Radio Times: “I’ve learnt how to hypnotise my hand. I glare at it and it kinda quivers. I just stare at it, and eventually, it stops. It’s quite a good trick. We love it.”

The star heartbreakingly also revealed that the disease means he can’t write letters anymore. He told Radio Times that he used to love writing letters, however, his writing is illegible now.

Billy is the proud owner of numerous fountain pens and inks but isn’t able to use them anymore due to his Parkinson’s.

Reflecting, he said: “I’ve never tried to cover up the illness. I’m [bleeped] off with it. It won’t go away. People are kinda chained to it. But I try to be cheery.”

Can Parkinson’s cause death?

The comedian and musician also said that he doesn’t like Parkinson’s help groups. He said that while people may find help from discussing the disease with others, he can’t imagine anything worse.

The Scottish star declared that he didn’t want the disease to be the main subject of his life.

He also revealed that he has been watching his old stand-up routines. He said that he feels as though he is watching someone else, but is enjoying the experience and the jokes.

Billy Connolly released an autobiography in October this year called Windswept and Interesting, in which he talks about his life and career.

