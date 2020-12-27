Billy Connolly to end stand-up career with ITV special due to Parkinson’s

Sir Billy Connolly has given a heartbreaking update on his battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The beloved comedy icon has revealed that he is ending his 50-year career because of the way his disease is affecting his brain.

Billy was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2013.

The 78-year-old says his ITV special which is due to air on Monday (December 28) will be his final performance.

Billy Connolly is quitting comedy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Billy Connolly bowing out with ITV special amid Parkinson’s battle

He confesses that the disease has meant that he’s no longer as “sharp” as he once was on-stage.

“I’ve done 50 years and that’s plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do. I achieved everything I wanted, played everywhere I wanted to… I did it all,” he told The Mirror.

Read more: Piers Morgan quits Twitter until 2021 as he blasts this year’s misfortune

ITV special Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure will be the star’s final swansong.

It will feature an array of his greatest stand-up moments, unseen performances and chats with some big name celebrities.

Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who will appear on Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure?

The likes of Sir Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg and Dustin Hoffman will all make an appearance.

“To mark this major moment in comedy history, this star-studded one-hour special celebrates Billy’s anarchic genius and life-affirming brand of humour,” said ITV.

Read more: All the characters on The Masked Singer UK series 2

“There are also unique new insights from the woman who knows Billy best – his wife and soulmate, Pamela Stephenson.

“His A-list fans will share their memories of Billy, send him personal messages and pick their all-time highlights from his glorious comedy catalogue. The man himself will react to their choices and reveal his own favourites.

The comedian is currently living in America (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure is a definitive celebration of an all-time great. An uplifting, emotional and hilarious hour in the company of the legendary Big Yin at his entertaining best.

“It will make you laugh. It may even make you cry. A fitting send-off for a stand-up megastar.”

Following his diagnosis in 2013, Billy continued to perform until 2017.

However, the same year he relocated to Florida after making the decision to step back from his career.

He revealed at the time that the disease was affecting his ability to walk and also his hearing.

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure airs on ITV on Monday December 28 at 9.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.