Piers Morgan has “quit Twitter” until next year as he is officially “done with 2020”.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, declared he was coming off social media until 2021 following a series of unfortunate news events.

It’s a certainly huge statement for Piers, who regularly updates his 7.7 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

Piers Morgan is ‘quitting Twitter’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

Taking to Twitter last night (December 19), Piers said: “A new mutant covid is on the rampage, Arsenal keep losing, the dreadful reality of Brexit is looming, Trump’s still chucking his toys out of the pram, Christmas is canned, and everyone on Twitter’s gone absolutely bonkers – including me.

“I’m done with 2020, see you in 2021.”

Fans rushed to comment on the tweet, with one saying: “Couldn’t agree more Piers! What a year, can’t wait to see the back of it. Have a very safe and peaceful, but not too peaceful Christmas.”

Another stated: “What makes you think 2021 is going to be any different? It already starting off with most of the UK in lockdown.”

His social media send-off came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced changes to Christmas coronavirus rules.

According to new government rules, those in tier four cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household.

I’m done with 2020, see you in 2021

Reacting to the news at the time, Piers said: “Boris Johnson today said he & his Govt have always tried to ‘follow the science’ in this crisis.

“But @MattHancock emphatically denied this on @GMB on Nov25, insisting they were only ‘guided by the science’, not ‘following’ it. There’s a massive difference.”

Piers made the statement on Twitter yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Piers been up to?

The presenter’s post comes days after he revealed his son had previously contracted coronavirus.

Piers made the remark whilst replying to a follower, who questioned whether we would know there’s an epidemic “without daily news”.

The person tweeted: “I’ve asked so many people if they know anyone who has had Covid. Hardly anyone.

“Two people knew someone (not close) who’d died. Without daily news would we even know there was an epidemic?”

The Good Morning Britain presenter regularly uses Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Hitting back at the comment, Piers wrote: “Three good friends of mine lost parents to covid.

“My colleague Kate Garraway’s husband is in a coma from it. My parents just had it.

“One of my sons just had it. One of my brothers, his wife, & their eldest daughter just had it. My niece just had it. Consider yourself lucky.”

Meanwhile, Piers recently found himself in hot water after being pictured without wearing a face mask whilst inside a taxi with his wife Celia Walden.

