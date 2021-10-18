billy connolly
Sir Billy Connolly thinks that there might be something lovely on the other side of death

The beloved comedian has come round to thinking there could be life after death

By Joshua Haigh

Sir Billy Connolly has given a rare insight into his state of mind since he revealed he’s living with Parkinson’s disease.

The star, 78, has kept out of the limelight in recent years to focus on his health.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and prostate cancer in 2013, and since then his life has been turned upside down.

In a rare new interview, Billy talks openly about his outlook on life and his hopes and fears about the future.

Billy Connolly doesn’t want to accept the idea of death being the end (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Billy Connolly Parkinson’s update

When asked what he thinks about his life potentially being cut short, he told The Observer: “I do feel cheated, in a way?

“But it hasn’t happened yet. So how can I have been cheated? And who knows? It might be so lovely on the other side that you don’t ever think about that.”

When asked whether he believes in the afterlife, Billy confessed that his illness has altered his perspective.

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell becomes Alzheimer’s ambassador

The beloved comedian shared that he now has a “feeling” that his death won’t be the end for him.

“I’m sure there’s something. I’m sure there’s something,” he explained. “I don’t know, in recent years, I’ve just got a feeling that there is. That we don’t just turn to [bleep]. Mebbe this is my refusal to accept something so mundane.”

Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Parkinson’s ‘will get me’

Billy gave a heartbreaking update last year when was frank and honest about his health outlook.

He revealed in the documentary, Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure, that Parkinson’s will “end him”.

Billy said: “It was obvious from my movement that I wasn’t who I used to be. And so I had to explain it… just to say that I am not defined by it.

“It’s got me and it will get me and it will end me but that’s okay with me.

“I started low and I ended high. Just staying up there, until it is time to stop, seems a natural and good thing to do. It is a good thing to be proud of, I wanted to be a funnyman and I got it.”

