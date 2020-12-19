Billy Connolly will reflect on his battle with Parkinson’s and ultimate fate in a poignant documentary due to air over Christmas.

The legendary comedian, who was knighted in 2017, tells fans he has accepted what the future holds.

It’s reported that Sir Billy, 78, is not kidding himself that the degenerative condition will “end him”.

But the Scottish star also sounded a defiant note by making it clear the disease will not define his life.

Billy Connolly addresses his Parkinson’s in a new ITV programme (Credit: Splash News)

What did Billy Connolly say about his Parkinson’s?

His emotional remarks will be seen in new TV show Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure.

Stand-up favourite Sir Billy was diagnosed with the illness in 2013.

I am not defined by it.

He quipped at the time: “I’ve got Parkinson’s disease. I wish he’d [blank]ing kept it.”

But now Sir Billy suggests he has a “new lease of life” after retiring from performing in 2017.

Billy has been married to Pamela Stephenson for over 30 years (Credit: Splash News)

‘I wasn’t who I used to be’

He says during the documentary: “It was obvious from my movement that I wasn’t who I used to be. And so I had to explain it… just to say that I am not defined by it.

“It’s got me and it will get me and it will end me but that’s okay with me.”

Sir Billy continues: “I started low and I ended high. Just staying up there, until it is time to stop, seems a natural and good thing to do. It is a good thing to be proud of, I wanted to be a funnyman and I got it.”

Sir Billy is rightly proud of his career (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Celebrity pals Elton John and Dustin Hoffman also feature in the doc, paying tribute to the Big Yin’s talent and popularity.

Film star Dustin reportedly broke down in tears during filming as he said he wanted his friend to around for “a long, long time”.

And music icon Elton also hails Glaswegian Billy as “the first rock star of comedy”.

However, modest Billy reportedly insists he has “no complaints”.

He adds, addressing fans: “I am very touched, but remember I am happy where I am and it’s because of you and what you made of my life.”

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure airs on ITV on Monday December 28 at 9.30pm.

