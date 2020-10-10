Steve Royle Rishi Sunak
BGT final: Viewers praise Steve Royle’s ‘brilliant’ Rishi Sunak joke

Some Britain's Got Talent viewers insisted it 'can't be topped'

By Richard Bell
BGT viewers have praised Steve Royle for his ‘brilliant’ dig at Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The variety performer was among the contestants that the judges chose to be in the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.

And during his performance, he took a timely – and hilarious – swipe at Rishi Sunak over his recent suggestion that people in hard-hit industries should retrain for other professions.

Rishi Sunak Steve Royle
Rishi Sunak was the butt of one of Steve Royle’s jokes in the BGT final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Steve Royle say on BGT?

Steve took a swipe at the chancellor in the middle of his routine.

He had the judges howling with laughter as he quipped: “Can I just say, if Rishi Sunak the chancellor is watching this… some of us can’t possibly be retrained!

“This is what I do.”

Read more: BGT final: Viewers divided with some claiming it’s ‘boring’

Steve added: “It’s comedy, isn’t it!”

Steve Royle Rishi Sunak
BGT viewers hailed Steve Royle’s Rishi Sunak dig as ‘brilliant’ (Credit: ITV)

What did Britain’s Got Talent viewers think of the joke?

Those watching at home heaped praise on Steve for ‘mugging off’ the chancellor in his pre-recorded performance.

One said on Twitter: “I did appreciate Steve Royle absolutely mugging off Rishi Sunak though, to be fair. #BGT.”

Feels like the whole of #BGT this year has been leading up to that Rishi Sunak joke.

Another wrote: “The little digs at Rishi Sunak are brilliant! #BGT.”

A third said: “Feels like the whole of #BGT this year has been leading up to that Rishi Sunak joke.”

Someone else put: “That Rishi Sunak line just made me shoot Dr Pepper out my nose. *I wasn’t drinking Dr Pepper! #BGT #bgtfinal.”

“I [love] Steve Royle,” said a fifth, adding: “And that Rishi Sunak gag was bang on #bgt.”

A sixth laughed: “Hahah the Rishi joke can’t be topped #bgt #BritainsGotTalent.”

As tonight’s grand final got underway, a number of viewers complained about the line-up.

Read more: Simon Cowell’s recovery hits a setback after surgery complications

Some ans of the show thought there were too many magicians – although some felt pleased.

Four of the 10 are magic acts: Jasper Cherry, Aidan McCann, Damien O’Brien and Magical Bones

