BGT viewers felt frustrated tonight (Saturday, October 10) as they tuned in for the show’s grand final and saw the line-up.

The last episode of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is finally here, revealing the five public-chosen acts joining those picked by the judges.

Who is in the BGT final?

Performing tonight, because of the judges, are variety act Steve Royle, dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine, magician Magical Bones, comedy singer and performer Jon Courtenay and stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

Joining them, as a result of the public vote, are father and son magic duo James and Dylan Piper, magician Damien O’Brien, choir Sign Along with Us and magicians Jasper Cherry and Aidan McCann.

What did Britain’s Got Talent viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers complained that the final featured too many magicians.

Others lamented the quality of the talent, with some even calling it the ‘worst ever’ set of finalists.

One said: “#BGT Jesus wept, worst line-up ever, atrocious.”

Another wrote: “The British public cannot be trusted to vote. 4/5 of the voted finalists are [bleep] magicians. Sitting here shouting [bleep] off at the telly.”

A third said: “Loads of magicians and kids? Kill me now #BGT.”

“Unimaginative magicians, most of whom did uninspired variations of predictions tricks,” a fourth said, adding: “Boring… #BGT.”

Jesus wept, worst line-up ever, atrocious.

Someone else, meanwhile, said: “Whatever the result and winner, I think we can mostly agree this year has been pretty poor talent wise.”

“I hope this will be the last ever #bgt,” said another, adding: “It’s utter [bleep].”

Some BGT viewers ‘excited’

However, not everyone felt that way.

“So so so so excited for all these acts tonight,” said one viewer.

Further, someone else wrote: “@signalongwithus is in the final of #BGT. Can’t wait to see them.”

For safety reasons, the finalists pre-recorded their performances ahead of tonight’s final.

