BGT final
TV

BGT final: Viewers divided with some claiming it’s ‘boring’

Some Britain's Got Talent fans said there are 'too many magicians'

By Richard Bell
| Updated:

BGT viewers felt frustrated tonight (Saturday, October 10) as they tuned in for the show’s grand final and saw the line-up.

The last episode of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 is finally here, revealing the five public-chosen acts joining those picked by the judges.

BGT final
The BGT final features several magician acts (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the BGT final?

Performing tonight, because of the judges, are variety act Steve Royle, dancing duo Aaron and Jasmine, magician Magical Bones, comedy singer and performer Jon Courtenay and stand-up comedian Nabil Abdulrashid.

Joining them, as a result of the public vote, are father and son magic duo James and Dylan Piper, magician Damien O’Brien, choir Sign Along with Us and magicians Jasper Cherry and Aidan McCann.

BGT final (Credit: ITV)
A number of BGT viewers were not keen on the line-up of finalists (Credit: ITV)

What did Britain’s Got Talent viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers complained that the final featured too many magicians.

Others lamented the quality of the talent, with some even calling it the ‘worst ever’ set of finalists.

One said: “#BGT Jesus wept, worst line-up ever, atrocious.”

Read more: Simon Cowell’s recovery hits a setback after surgery complications

Another wrote: “The British public cannot be trusted to vote. 4/5 of the voted finalists are [bleep] magicians. Sitting here shouting [bleep] off at the telly.”

A third said: “Loads of magicians and kids? Kill me now #BGT.”

BGT final
Some viewers were excited to see the finalists’ performances (Credit: ITV)

“Unimaginative magicians, most of whom did uninspired variations of predictions tricks,” a fourth said, adding: “Boring… #BGT.”

Jesus wept, worst line-up ever, atrocious.

Someone else, meanwhile, said: “Whatever the result and winner, I think we can mostly agree this year has been pretty poor talent wise.”

“I hope this will be the last ever #bgt,” said another, adding: “It’s utter [bleep].”

Some BGT viewers ‘excited’

However, not everyone felt that way.

Read more: BGT: Ashley Banjo tells Graham Norton he’s ‘glad’ he hit a nerve with BLM performance

“So so so so excited for all these acts tonight,” said one viewer.

Further, someone else wrote: “@signalongwithus is in the final of #BGT. Can’t wait to see them.”

For safety reasons, the finalists pre-recorded their performances ahead of tonight’s final.

What are your thoughts on this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway Gardeners' World
Gardeners’ World: Kate Garraway says she’s living on ‘knife edge’ amid husband’s health battle
kerry katona only fans
Kerry Katona divides fans as she defends selling racy content on OnlyFans
prince harry the queen
Prince Harry ‘set to return to the UK and face telling off from The Queen’
Harry Redknapp looks sun-kissed as he poses with wife Sandra during Greek holiday
James Jordan daughter Ella
James Jordan’s daughter Ella squeals with delight on visit to grandparents
Coronation Street Todd Bruno Langley
Coronation Street fans all make the same joke as Todd Grimshaw returns with a new face