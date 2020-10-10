Simon Cowell’s recovery hits a setback after surgery complications

Simon Cowell could be off TV for up to six months as his recovery has been hit with complications after having surgery on his back.

The BGT boss had a nasty freak accident in August, when he fell off an electric bike, breaking his back. He’s now on high strength medication and needs a full-time nurse to help care for him, having had an intensive two month bout of physio.

It’s said that he won’t return to work until the spring. But Simon is working on getting movement back in his body.

A source told The Sun: “It’s been a rough few weeks.

“Simon’s a fighter and fairly gung-ho. Naturally, he thought he’d be out of action for a few weeks and then, if not doing iron man contests, at least be back on the showbiz circuit.

“Instead, he’s had a setback from surgery to fuse two vertebrae and it has proven more complicated than a standard break.”

They added that he’s trying to be patient, which, as we all know, isn’t one of Simon’s strengths.

What happened to Simon?

Simon lives in Malibu with his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, 43, and their six-year-old son Eric. He was testing out his new electric bike in the courtyard of his home when he fell.

At the time, his team said he was ‘doing well’. But ex and close friend Sinitta revealed just how serious the accident was.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Sinitta said: “It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary.

“It was very scary to hear it happen and also him being so far away. And because of lockdown not being able to jump on a plane and go and see him, it was very hard.”

Simon worried he was paralysed

And although you may think that the entertainment mogul couldn’t be fazed by anything, he worried he might never walk again.

Sinitta added: “He’s taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he’s not paralysed.

“But he’s got to take his time and get well.”

