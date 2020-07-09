The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 9th July 2020
News

Rishi Sunak slammed over car crash interview with Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast

He's gone from 'hero to zero'…

By Nancy Brown
Updated:
Tags: BBC Breakfast, Food, Government, Money, Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak caused quite the Twitter stir after his interview with BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty this morning (July 9).

The politician was on the show to discuss the so-called mini budget he unveiled yesterday.

In it, he announced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, where Brits will enjoy half-price meals at restaurants Monday to Wednesday.

Naga was praised for her interview with Rishi Sunak (Credit: BBC)

After he made the announcement, Rishi popped along to a branch of Wagamama – and viewers took exception to the clip when it was shown on BBC Breakfast.

"Sorry, I just don't get it!"

Read more: B&M is selling 5.5 litre tubs of Carte D'Or ice cream for £4

"So you have just shown the chancellor serving at a restaurant, wearing no mask, no social distancing and none of the staff serving or working in the kitchen had masks or keeping any sort of distance from each other. I’m sorry I just don’t get it!!!" tweeted one.

BBC Breakfast showed a clip of Rishi serving meals at Wagamama (Credit: BBC)

Another agreed.

"I thought exactly the same – you wouldn't mind if they explained why it's okay to do this," they said.

Others branded Rishi "obnoxious" after he told Naga he couldn't hear her questions. He was being interviewed live from a factory floor.

"Obnoxious Rishi Sunak doesn't care"

She was trying to tell the chancellor about a self-employed curtain maker who is so worried about money he has considered taking his own life.

Read more: Godiva's White Chocolate Liqueur launches in the UK

Twitter accused Rishi of not caring about the man, Mark Whitaker, and not wanting to "deviate from his script" on the matter.

"Well done to Naga Munchetty for persevering with the obnoxious Rishi Sunak who doesn’t care about Mark Whitaker," said one who praised Naga's interview skills.

"He won’t deviate from his script. It’s just ‘message bingo’ to him. He’s a disgrace just like the rest of the rotten government," he added.

'I’m sorry Naga, I’m struggling to hear you.' Don’t conduct a interview from inside a factory then.

"He's brilliant at avoiding questions. We had it all. The 'sorry I can't hear you, I'll tell about something else'. The 'sh*t she's trying to get me back on track, keep talking over her'. And the favourite 'let's answer a different question'," said another.

"From hero to zero"

"Shame on you Rishi Sunak!" another tweeted.

"'I’m sorry Naga, I’m struggling to hear you.' Well don’t conduct a bloody interview from inside a factory then, k**bhead," raged another.

"Naga grilled him over a viewer saying people are close to suicide because there is no help for 3m self employed and he’s out of all money! Rishi just brags about how helpful he’s been," said another.

Yesterday Brits slammed Rishi's plan to get the restaurant industry back on track as too little too late.

One person tweeted: "'Sorry your nan died and you weren't allowed to go to the funeral, here's 50% off Toby Carvery.'"

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

BBC Breakfast Food Government Money Rishi Sunak

Trending Articles

 Piers Morgan fans gobsmacked as he shares photo of his massive garden
The Repair Shop star Jay Blades apologises to 'emotional' viewer
Coronation Street fans spot continuity error with Sally's kitchen clock
Truth behind Dr Hilary Jones' black eye revealed as GMB fans express their concern
All Around Britain: GMB presenters Alex Beresford and Ranvir Singh to host new ITV show
Alex Beresford returns to GMB studios for the first time since announcing split from wife Natalia