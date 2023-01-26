BGT star David Walliams stepped down from his judging role on the series last year under a bit of a black cloud.

David apologised for comments he made behind the scenes about a contestants at one of the auditions.

However, has his long-time pal Matt Lucas now revealed the real reason he stepped aside?

David Walliams stepped down from his judging role on BGT last year (Credit: Cover Images)

BGT: Real reason David Walliams quit revealed?

Matt Lucas – who stepped down from his Great British Bake Off hosting gig last year – was on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show when he made the comments.

And, while it was a blow for BGT fans to hear David was leaving, lovers of his comedy will be thrilled to hear what Matt has said.

He revealed: “Me and David Walliams have started writing together again.”

Appearing to confirm the real reason they both left their jobs, Matt then revealed: “We just thought it was time so we quit our jobs and decided to do that.”

He then continued: “We just started last week. We got together and we started brainstorming.

“We’ve got an idea for a new show and we need a few more brainstorming sessions but we know what we want the show to be, what the concept of it is.

“We’re really excited about it. It will be a show with us playing lots of characters.

“But we have to write the treatment for it and we have to go and pitch it and see if anyone wants to make it. But if someone wants to make it, we’ll be thrilled to do it,” Matt said.

David and Matt have been friends for years (Credit: CoverI Images)

Matt’s friendship with David

Last year, Matt stepped down as host of the Great British Bake Off after three years.

David, meanwhile, left Britain’s Got Talent after backstage recordings appeared to catch him criticising an elderly contestant.

He later apologised for what was said.

Bruno Tonioli has been confirmed as his replacement.

Matt and David, meanwhile, met in the early 1990s.

They went on to have success with Little Britain in 2003.

The pair stopped working together in 2011, amid rumours of a feud.

Speaking in 2012, David admitted of their relationship: “Well, it’s over for the time being. Whether it’s over forever I don’t know.”

Matt, however, confirmed they were pals again in 2020.

