David Walliams forced to apologise after derogatory comments about BGT contestants leak

BGT star David Walliams has been forced to apologise after being recorded making ‘derogatory’ comments about contestants.

The comedian allegedly made the sexually explicit comments during the recording of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2020.

David’s comments have been leaked (Credit: ITV)

BGT star David Walliams recorded making ‘derogatory’ comments

Back in 2020, during the filming of the 14th season of Britain’s Got Talent, David was recorded making derogatory comments about contestants.

Some of the comments made were reportedly sexually explicit in nature, The Guardian reports.

The comments were part of a leaked transcript, seen by the publication.

One of the incidents leaked took place after an elderly contestant had some lighthearted banter with the judges. During said banter, he made a jibe at David.

After he had exited the stage, David reportedly referred to the pensioner as a c***.

Another incident allegedly took place after a female contestant exited stage.

“She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [bleep] them, but you don’t,” David said, the publication reports.

He then continued, allegedly saying: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, [bleep] off!’. I was saying, she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a [bleep], but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body.”

David has been forced to apologise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT star David Walliams apologises

Following the leak, David has apologised for his comments.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Creator of the show, Simon Cowell, and his production company Syco, said they do not condone David’s comments. ITV made a similar statement.

In a statement to Sky News, Thames TV – the production company behind BGT – also said: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

David has revealed his marriage plans (Credit: BBC)

David reveals marriage plans

In other David-related news, back in September, the star revealed that he and Sheridan Smith plan to get married.

David and Sheridan are good friends and recently reunited for Gangsta Granny Strikes Again.

During an appearance on Lorraine, the Scottish host joked that she could see David and Sheridan be a couple.

“We have a lot of fun together actually,” David replied.

“We talk about getting married when we are older when we have exhausted all other opportunities,” he continued.

“Did you ever have that kind of pact with someone?” Lorraine Kelly asked.

“Do you know what I mean? ‘If we are still single, aged 90, we will get married to each other’,” David replied.

