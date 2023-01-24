Bruno Tonioli has been confirmed as David Walliams‘ replacement on ITV talent series BGT.

A leaked video shared on Twitter this afternoon (Tuesday January 24) captured the ex Strictly judge being introduced at the taping of the first audition show.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly welcomed Bruno, 67, into the London Palladium auditorium alongside the ITV series’ fellow judges.

Dec announced: “Please give a huge welcome to the four judges for this afternoon.

“They are Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli!”

The four-strong panel made their entrance soundtracked by Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger.

Bruno, wearing a dazzling red blazer for his BGT debut, told the audience: “Thank you very much. I am thrilled to be here.”

He then gestured towards Amanda and Alesha and complimented them: “Look at these girls, they’re stunning!”

Bruno also added it was an “honour” to “finally” work with Simon.

“He’s teased me with this for years,” Bruno said.

“Years and years and years. And I tell you, honestly, I’m thrilled to be here.”

‘I am so excited’

Approached for comment, Fremantle confirmed Bruno is the show’s new judge.

Bruno added in a statement: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited.

“It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Alan Carr, 46, had also previously been linked with the role in reports.

However source indicated to the Mirror earlier this month (January 16) that Bruno’s signing was a done deal.

They said: “Bruno has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat.

“He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity. Everyone’s very excited.”

Furthermore, around the same time, The Sun also reckoned Bruno was the likely choice.

An insider claimed to the tabloid: “For almost two months Alan may have been the favourite to take over from David, but Bruno was always Simon’s preferred choice.”

