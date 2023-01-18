Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood issues warning over Bruno Tonioli amid BGT claims

Craig Revel Horwood has issued a warning over Bruno Tonioli amid reports the Italian star could join Britain’s Got Talent.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 58, appeared on Good Morning Britain yesterday (Tuesday January 17).

He admitted he’d love to see his former BBC colleague and dance pal back on the box.

But Craig also hinted Bruno will never tell him the truth about BGT job speculation.

Additionally, reports suggest Alan Carr is also in the frame for the panel role that has opened up following David Walliams’ departure from the ITV light entertainment series.

Bruno Tonioli made a spectacular cameo return to perform in the recent Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Craig Revel Horwood on Bruno Tonioli

Asked about Bruno’s future, Craig noted he was unable to offer any insight.

“I would love to say he is [the new judge], but I believe he is up against Alan Carr as well,” Craig said.

“I think they’re juggling and they are going to save it as a surprise, so I in fact don’t know.”

Bruno is very secretive with me, darling.

Craig then warned on Good Morning Britain: “Bruno is very secretive with me, darling, he will never be honest with me or tell me the truth, so I really don’t know.

“But I’d love to see Bruno back on our screens. And I think it’s a great position to have. So I wish him all the very best if he is in the running for it.

“I think it’d be wonderful to get that energy back on the telly.”

Craig Revel Horwood hopes for more of Bruno Tonioli and his ‘energy’ on TV (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Bruno Tonioli BGT news

Both Bruno, 67, and Alan, 46, have been linked with the vacant BGT position in recent days.

A source indicated to the Mirror on Monday (January 16) that Bruno signing up ahead of auditions beginning next week was a done deal.

They said: “Bruno has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat.

“He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity. Everyone’s very excited.”

The Sun also reckons Bruno might be the favoured pick.

Will Alan Carr take over from David Walliams? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

An insider claimed earlier this week: “For almost two months Alan may have been the favourite to take over from David, but Bruno was always Simon’s preferred choice.

“Not only does he have years of judging experience under his belt from his time on Strictly he will bring an outrageous brand of comedy that BGT needs on the panel.

“In so many ways this is already the perfect job for Bruno as it sees him return to a glitzy showbiz favourite that fits in with the rest of his work.”

Read more: BGT: David Walliams to be replaced by Bruno Tonioli as he battles Alan Carr for judging role?

ED! reached out to ITV reps on this story.

What do you think of Craig‘s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.