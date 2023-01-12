David Walliams’ BGT judging seat could soon be occupied by none other than Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli, it’s been claimed.

It was reported earlier this week that Alan Carr had managed to bag the chance to replace David on the ITV show.

However, it seems that’s not set in stone after all.

According to the latest reports, it’s now a two-horse race between Alan and Bruno.

Bruno Tonioli is reportedly being lined up to replace David Walliams on BGT (Credit: Splashnews)

Bruno Tonioli to replace David Walliams on BGT panel?

A TV insider claimed to The Sun: “Signing up Bruno would be seen as a huge coup for Simon [Cowell] as he was always seen as a favourite on Strictly with his ostentatious style.

“Bringing some of that hilarious magic across to BGT would help fill the big shoes left behind by comic David.

The insider said that the signing could be seen as a “snub” to BBC rival Strictly.

“Signing Bruno would also be seen as a snub to Strictly who are his long-time rivals from the days when Simon’s other show, The X Factor, was locked in a ratings battle with the Beeb rival.”

They added that this would have seen Simon nab not one but two judges from the Beeb, as he already has former Strictly star Alesha Dixon on the panel.

According to The Mirror, a source claimed that no offers had yet been made. However, ITV will need to decide soon. Filming for Britain’s Got Talent kicks off at the London Palladium on January 24.

David Walliams reportedly won’t feature on BGT this year (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Excited’

Bruno left Strictly permanently back in 2021. He went on to be replaced by former pro-Anton du Beke.

Earlier this week, a source claimed Alan was the top pick.

A source close to the show reportedly told the Daily Mail: “The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants.

“He will complement the panel so well too. He is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too.

“Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started.”

ED has reached out to ITV for comment.

Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year on ITV.

What do you think of David’s potential replacements? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.