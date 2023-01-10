BGT judge David Walliams could be replaced by comedian Alan Carr on the next series, reports claim.

According to reports, Alan will join Britain’s Got Talent as a new judge to replace David.

There has been speculation over whether David is leaving BGT following a scandal involving him making fun of contestants.

Here’s everything we know so far about Alan apparently joining Britain’s Got Talent…

Alan Carr, who also hosts Epic Gameshow on ITV, will reportedly join BGT (Credit: ITV)

BGT 2023: David Walliams replacement ‘revealed’ as Alan Carr?

While bookies guessed that stars like Mo Gilligan or Joel Dommett might replace David on the popular ITV series, the Daily Mail is now reporting that Alan is set to replace the judge.

Alan is a much-loved comedian, known for his Channel 4 series Alan Carr: Chatty Man and his Epic Gameshow series on ITV.

The Daily Mail reports that he will join judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon when Britain’s Got Talent returns this year.

Alan is also a close friend of Amanda, and they recently released their own show – Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job on BBC.

The comic and presenter had announced he and his husband Paul Drayton split last year after 13 together last year.

A source close to the show reportedly told the Daily Mail: “The bosses are already excited about how wonderful he will be with the contestants.

“He will complement the panel so well too, he is really close friends with Amanda and he has known Simon and Alesha for years too.

“Everyone involved in the show is so excited and they can’t wait to get started.”

BGT will reportedly begin filming auditions this January.

However, ITV hasn’t yet confirmed if Alan will be taking over from David on BGT.

David Walliams was at the centre of a scandal last year (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams scandal

If you need a refresher, David apologised last year after a leaked tape revealed he made derogatory comments about contestants on the show.

The Guardian reported the leaked tape included David referring to an elderly contestant as a c-word.

He also reportedly made fun of a female contestant: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [bleep] them, but you don’t.”

After the tape leaked, David apologised for the comments. He said in a statement: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

ITV also shared a statement, saying that they do not condone David’s comments.

ED! has contacted reps for BGT for comment.

Britain’s Got Talent returns later this year on ITV.

