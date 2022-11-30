The favourite to replace Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams has been revealed by bookies.

The 51-year-old comedian has been a judge on the hit ITV talent show for 10 years since 2012.

However, following leaked voice messages of him allegedly making derogatory and sexually explicit comments about contestants, the comedian has reportedly stepped down from BGT

And it hasn’t taken long for bookies to reveal their favourite contenders for the job.

David Walliams has reportedly stepped down from Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: YouTube)

Who is the favourite to replace David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent?

OLBG released its latest betting odds on who will take David’s seat on the panel – and a fellow comedian has been named as the early favourite.

Channel 4 presenter Mo Gilligan sits at the top of the list with odds of 5/2 to be the next Britain’s Got Talent judge.

But The Masked Singer judge is up against some tough competition. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling and Joel Dommett follow close behind with odds of 4/1 and 9/2 respectively.

Joe Lycett has also been listed as a possible outsider for the job with odds of 5/1. As well as Stephen Mulhern with 14/1.

Mo is the bookie’s favourite to take over from David (Credit: Channel 4)

David Walliams ‘to quit’ BGT after a decade?

According to The Guardian, David is expected to quit his role as a judge on the show.

A spokesperson for BGT said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

Since the comments, David has kept a low profile by not attending red-carpet events.

He also didn’t appear on shows such as The Jonathan Ross Show, which he was booked in for previously.

David Walliams has come under fire for his derogatory comments (Credit: SplashNews)

David Walliam’s derogatory comments

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the author had made derogatory comments about contestants during the 2020 auditions.

The Guardian reported that David had called an elderly contestant a rude word after they made a playful jibe at him.

He is also allegedly recorded having made sexual remarks about a woman auditioning for the show.

David has since apologised for the remarks on social media after BGT fans took to Twitter to air their grievances.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

In a statement to Sky News, Thames TV – the company behind BGT – also articulated: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

Read more: Amanda Holden throws weight behind David Walliams amidst BGT scandal

So what do you think of this story? Would you like to see Mo Gilligan take over from David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.