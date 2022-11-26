Amanda Holden throws weight behind David Walliams amidst BGT scandal

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has announced her support for fellow BGT judge David Walliams following his recent controversy.

After ‘derogotary’ comments by David Walliams while on Britain’s Got Talent, 51, were leaked earlier this month, fans began to call for his resignation from the show.

However, co-star Amanda has confirmed she’s firmly on ‘Team David’.

Amanda Holden supports her co-star David after his recent controversy (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Amanda supports fellow BGT judge David Walliams

Judge Amanda was asked on Good Morning Britain about the future of the BGT panel.

“I would like to see the judging panel look like it did before. I think we’re a great team, we’re a family.”

Amanda was then asked if she was ‘Team David’, she replied: “Of course I’m team David.”

David Walliams has come under fire for derogatory comments about BGT contestants (Credit: Splashnews.com)

However, longstanding judge Simon Cowell has remained relatively hush about the situation.

All he has communicated is that he does not condone David’s comments.

When asked if we’ll see Walliams on BGT in the future, Simon replied: “Ask me in a few weeks.”

According to The Guardian, David is expected to quit his role as a judge on the show after being on the panel for over a decade.

A spokesperson for BGT said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

“It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

Since the comments, David has kept a low profile by not attending red-carpet events or appearing on shows such as The Jonathan Ross Show, which he was booked in for previously.

David Walliam’s derogatory comments on

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the author had made derogatory comments about contestants during the 2020 auditions.

The Guardian reported that Walliams had called an elderly contestant a ‘C***’ after they made a playful jibe at David.

He is also recorded having made sexual remarks about a woman auditioning for the show.

Walliams has since apologised for the remarks on social media after BGT fans took to Twitter to air their grievances.

In a statement, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

In a statement to Sky News, Thames TV – the company behind BGT – also articulated: “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate.

“Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

