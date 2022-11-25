David Walliams may not return to BGT following recent backlash, reports claim.

David, who has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for ten years, has faced widespread backlash in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, it was revealed he made derogatory comments about contestants during auditions in 2020.

David has been on the show for ten years (Credit: ITV)

David Walliams’ BGT future ‘in the air’

The comedian has since apologised for his foul-mouthed remarks. He said in a statement: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Following his comments, The Sun claimed yesterday that David will in fact leave the show’s panel after 10 years.

However, a BGT spokesperson, via The Guardian, said: “The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.”

They added: “It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show.

“No decision, though, has been made as yet.”

Since then, speculation has been rife over who could take over from him as a judge for the show.

Now, the favourites for the job have been revealed.

Oti is the bookies’ favourite to take over from David (Credit: SplashNews)

Who could replace David Walliams on BGT?

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is the lead favourite to land the position.

The pro dancer, who made Strictly history by winning two consecutive series’ in 2019 and 2020, is currently even-money to take over from David.

William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “With David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent all but confirmed, the early indication is that Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse could be composing some steps to be named as a replacement judge.

“Mabuse is even-money to appear as a judge in 2023. Making her the comfortable favourite to swap the ballroom for the judge’s panel in the 16th edition of the show.”

Oti isn’t the only star to be linked with replacing David on BGT.

Who else is being tipped to replace David on BGT?

William Hill has Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at 13/8.

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommet is at 8/1. Meanwhile, I’m A Celeb’s Olivia Attwood is at 10/1, followed by previous Love Island host Laura Whitmore at 12/1.

Lee added: “Keep an eye out for presenter Joel to be named as Walliams’ replacement at 8/1. Alongside Love Island duo Ekin Su Culculoglu (8/1) and Olivia Attwood (10/1), as clarity surrounding who will be the fourth and final judge begins to take shape.”

David made the comments in 2020 while filming BGT (Credit: SplashNews)

David recorded making ‘derogatory’ comments

In 2020, during the filming of the 14th season of Britain’s Got Talent, David was recorded making derogatory comments about contestants.

One of the incidents leaked took place after an elderly contestant had some lighthearted banter with the judges. During said banter, he made a jibe at David.

After he had exited the stage, David reportedly referred to the pensioner as a c***.

Another incident allegedly took place after a female contestant exited the stage.

“She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [bleep] them, but you don’t,” David said, The Guardian reported.

He then continued, allegedly saying: “I know, she’s just like: ‘Oh, [bleep] off!’. I was saying, she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like: ‘Yep, I bet you do!’ ‘No I don’t!’ I had a bit of a [bleep], but now it’s going, it’s now shrivelled up inside my body”

