BGT newbie Bruno Tonioli reportedly received a telling off by his fellow judges for his feedback to contestants.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge recently landed the job on the talent show, replacing David Walliams.

Auditions kicked off in London this week, but it seems Bruno’s behaviour got him a ticking off!

Bruno was reportedly ‘told off’ by his BGT co-stars (Credit: Terry Scott/Cover Images)

Bruno Tonioli on BGT

The Sun reports that Alesha Dixon repeatedly told Italian dancer Bruno, 67, to sit back down in his seat.

She then reportedly pushed him back into his seat.

I’ve had so much fun, I’ve already been told off. I’m loving it!

As Strictly fans will know, Bruno often gets out of his seat when delivering feedback.

According to the publication, Alesha and Amanda Holden told him off for being too harsh on contestants and for hitting his golden buzzer before an act had finished.

The Sun claims that they told Bruno his comment that a choir “didn’t blend well” was unfair.

Bruno reportedly told the audience at the London Palladium that he had “so much fun” but was “told off”.

He added: “I’m loving it!”

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday, showbiz correspondent Scarlette Douglas said: “[Bruno] has been told to rein it in. Apparently Amanda and Alesha have said to [Bruno], ‘You need to stop being so harsh to some of the contestants.'”

ED! has contacted reps for BGT for comment on this story.

News of Bruno joining BGT as a judge released this week.

In a statement, the dancer said: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited.

David has been replaced on BGT this year (Credit: ITV)

“It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Reports suggested that someone would replace David following his remarks about contestants.

David apologised last year after a leaked tape revealed he made derogatory comments about contestants.

David said he made the remarks during “private conversations”, but added: “Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Reports then claimed that Bruno and Alan Carr could replace David on the show.

