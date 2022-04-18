BGT judge Amanda Holden has issued a stark warning to fellow panellist Simon Cowell if he was thinking about replacing her on the show.

The glamorous panel member was asked in an interview who would be a suitable replacement if she was ill.

Amanda, 51, almost died while giving birth to her daughter Hollie in 2012, but still returned to the show just weeks after.

Amanda told the Daily Star: “No-one [will replace me], they can just go down to three!

“Don’t forget I came out of a coma to go back on Britain’s Got Talent.

“There’s no-one who is taking my seat.”

Amanda Holden wants to remain as a judge on BGT (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden on BGT

Radio presenter Amanda added that she was surprised the judging panel hadn’t suffered a shake-up for so long.

The panel has had the same line-up since Alesha Dixon and David Walliams joined in 2012.

Read more: Amanda Holden on how ex Les Dennis was her ‘saviour’ during dark time after affair

She said it’s a “pretty incredible achievement” to have the same group of people working together on the same show for “so long and not fall out or be replaced”.

Amanda admitted they’re “always grateful for the gig”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell arriving for auditions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

BGT fix claims

The coronavirus pandemic halted the show’s production which means fans have not seen the show since 2020.

However, it returned for a brand new series on Saturday, April 16.

But show bosses have had to deny ‘fix’ allegations, after viewers accused the show of ‘staging’ an audition.

Britain’s Got Talent judges have stayed the same for the last few years (Credit: ITV)

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on Saturday, when dad in the audience Nick Edwards was surprised by his mum and two young daughters to get him to audition.

But one disappointed viewer tweeted: “Nick was wearing a microphone while sitting in the audience. He had his song lyrics & guitar.

Read more: Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

“Plus everyone has to go through several auditions before even going on the TV live shows. 100% staged!!”

However, a spokesperson for BGT told Metro: “When Nick entered the auditorium on the day, he was approached to be part of our ‘gogglebox’ audience who are all mic’d up so we can capture their reactions throughout the day. He was totally unsuspecting.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1, this Saturday (April 23), at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.