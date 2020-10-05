BGT: Amanda Holden and Nabil Abdulrashid spark hundreds more Ofcom complaints

BGT judge Amanda Holden and contestant Nabil Abdulrashid have sparked Ofcom complaints.

Last month, over 20,000 viewers complained to the TV governing body after Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine.

Now, Ofcom has received almost 1,000 complaints following Saturday’s semi-final (October 3).

Nabil’s BGT routine attracted complaints (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden and Nabil Abdulrashid spark BGT complaints

The Sun reports that 733 complaints were made because of comic Nabil Abdulrashid’s routine.

A further 136 had issues with Amanda Holden’s dress.

As part of his routine, Nabil said: “People watching will think that it’s another one of those Black Lives Matter guys doing jokes about stop and search.”

Read more: BGT: Amanda Holden ‘mocks’ critics of her skimpy dresses

“No, it’s a joke about being fat,” he continued.

“Big Narstie and I are both fat, we just both happen to be black too. Don’t throw in the race card guys!”

Nabil went down a storm with the judges (Credit: ITV)

What did Nabil say on BGT?

He also joked that if he won the £250,000 prize money, he’d spend the money on the African children he sponsors – because they’re his kids.

When do black people ever get mistaken for each other?

Another of Nabil’s jokes included: “When do black people ever get mistaken for each other?

“Especially not by police – no!

“Listen, I didn’t even want to come out here and talk about race, but seeing as we’re on the topic…”

Amanda Holden loved Nabil’s routine (Credit: ITV)

What did Amanda Holden say on BGT?

As soon as Nabil’s routine finished, viewers warned Ofcom to expect complaints.

Head judge Amanda Holden praised the stand-up by saying: “Comedy should be about pushing boundaries, it should be about taking us right to the edge.

“And tonight it made me really, really laugh so congratulations. Well done.”

Diversity’s powerful routine attracted complaints (Credit: ITV)

What else has happened on BGT this series?

It’s been a bumpy road for the talent show in 2020.

BGT has been surrounded by controversy and complaints and it’s currently Ofcom’s most complained about show of the year.

Read more: BGT: Ashley Banjo says bosses cried over Diversity performance

27,003 viewers have made complaints against the show to the regulatory body.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for BGT for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.