TV

BGT: Amanda Holden ‘mocks’ critics of her skimpy dresses

Britain's Got Talent judge wore something even racier this week

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

BGT head judge Amanda Holden was criticised after last week’s show over her choice of dress, with hundreds of viewers complaining to Ofcom.

So she responded this week by flashing even more flesh on the final semi!

Did Amanda Holden dress to impress or wind people up? (Credit: Shutterstock)
Did Amanda Holden dress to impress or wind people up on BGT? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Amanda Holden’s ‘nipples’ offend viewers

She even waved her first in the air, grinning from ear to ear as she made her entrance, in an apparent ‘FU’ to her haters.

Amanda’s flesh caused offence

And the hate did come on Twitter…

Read more: BGT is the year’s most moaned about show with 27,000 complaints made to Ofcom

Fans defend Amanda Holden’s dress

Plenty saw the funny side too and cheered the 49-year-old on from their sofas!

Read more: Viewers divided over Amanda Holden’s BGT performance

amanda holden cleavage
Amanda’s cleavage enhancing BGT last week dress drew plenty of attention – and complaints (Credit: ITV)

The mum of two laughed off some disgruntled viewers’ complaints that they could see her nipples last week.

She said: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of Amanda’s dress.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Archie Lyndhurst girlfriend
Archie Lyndhurst: Girlfriend pays emotional tribute on his 20th birthday
Phil Vickery and Fern Britton
Phil Vickery ‘exchanged flirty text messages’ with shepherdess after split from Fern Britton
Carol McGiffin Loose Women Ofcom
Loose Women could face Ofcom investigation after Carol McGiffin’s Chrissy Teigen comments
amanda holden cleavage
BGT: Amanda Holden performance divides viewers
Sophie Pete Sandiford Gogglebox
Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford goes public with his girlfriend
jesy nelson new boyfriend
Jesy Nelson becomes Instagram official with new boyfriend Sean Sagar in loved up snaps