BGT head judge Amanda Holden was criticised after last week’s show over her choice of dress, with hundreds of viewers complaining to Ofcom.

So she responded this week by flashing even more flesh on the final semi!

Did Amanda Holden dress to impress or wind people up on BGT? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Amanda Holden’s ‘nipples’ offend viewers

She even waved her first in the air, grinning from ear to ear as she made her entrance, in an apparent ‘FU’ to her haters.

Amanda’s flesh caused offence

And the hate did come on Twitter…

What ever happened to wholesome Saturday night telly? Amanda Holden half naked again on #BGT then Danny Dyer being unnecessarily threatening on #thewall — HollyWilliamsAuthour (@HollyJWAuthour) October 4, 2020

Another display of a lack of class from Amanda Holden. Learn to wear some clothes that exude style not just drape some rags over the fake tanned bod. Last night look wasn’t good and made you look cheap.#BGT — ByronAdlam (@ByronAdlam1) October 4, 2020

#BGT Amanda’s forgotten her dress !! — Alex Asprey (@AspreyImages) October 3, 2020

I’m assuming Amanda Holdens dress this evening is a response to all those people who complained about the possibility of a bit of nipple showing last week #BGT — Ian Knight (@zort70) October 3, 2020

Was Amanda in a rush ? Seems she’s forgotten to put her top/dress on!!! #BGT — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) October 3, 2020

Amanda has done away with the dress altogether then this week? #BGT — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) October 3, 2020

Read more: BGT is the year’s most moaned about show with 27,000 complaints made to Ofcom

Fans defend Amanda Holden’s dress

Plenty saw the funny side too and cheered the 49-year-old on from their sofas!

The amount of comments about Amanda’s dress is shocking. “Shes not young anymore she should cover up” what do you want her to wear cardigans and boot cut jeans? Bore off she looks amazing for her age why not show it off. There aint even that much on show #BGT — Emma Beatty 🦋 (@EmmaLBeatty) October 3, 2020

#bgt Amanda I think your dress looks amazing, you always LOOK beautiful, don´t let the moaners get you down xx — Margey (@margesadventure) October 3, 2020

The amounts of complaints about @AmandaHolden dress last week Amanda wears an even lovelier dress tonight f**KS and given by her 😂 #BGT — Mathew Weeks-Platt (@danger2bananas) October 3, 2020

Amanda Holden is definitely going to get complaints again for that dress. Which is ridiculous. If I had that body I’d dress like that too. Her confidence is just what we need to see – women not being afraid to be what she wants to be. #BGT #AmandaHolden — Bethany ⭐️ BLM (@bethanyrene_x) October 3, 2020

Read more: Viewers divided over Amanda Holden’s BGT performance

Amanda’s cleavage enhancing BGT last week dress drew plenty of attention – and complaints (Credit: ITV)

The mum of two laughed off some disgruntled viewers’ complaints that they could see her nipples last week.

She said: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of Amanda’s dress.