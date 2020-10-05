Ashley Banjo says that ITV bosses were reduced to tears by his performance with Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent.

The BGT judge, 32, said that he had overwhelming support from the team at ITV.

In fact, he said he’d never felt so supported by a production team ever before.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Ashley said: “I don’t think I’ve had anything but full support from the production company and ITV. I’ve done a lot of work with ITV, so they trust me creatively.”

And he said that after the rehearsal – many ITV higher ups told him that it had brought tears to their eyes.

What did Ashley Banjo say about Diversity?

He continued: “The first run-through in rehearsal, people said they either were in tears or that it connected with them.”

ITV went on to release an editorial and formal statement supporting Diversity.

However, this came after over 24,000 complaints were filed on Ofcom from viewers.

Complainers argued that the performance was too political for a family entertainment show.

The performance explored Black Lives Matter, the murder of George Floyd and the impact of lockdown.

Ashley gave a powerful performance on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

How did ITV respond to Ofcom complaints?

ITV said: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show…

“…which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

Meanwhile Ofcom refused to investigate the complaints.

Diversity’s performance sparked over 24,000 Ofcom complaints (Credit: ITV)

What did Ashley say about the complaints?

Their official statement included: “Our assessment is that this programme did not raise any issues which warranted investigation.

“In our view, Diversity’s performance was an artistic expression of topical social issues and did not contain any content which was racist, unsuitably violent or otherwise inappropriate in the context of this programme.”

Whereas Ashley said he received vile racist abuse following the performance.

In a video on Instagram, Ashley said: “I am not going to give it any more time than it deserves, but a lot of the negativity all of the nastiness and the racism shows exactly why this performance was needed and exactly why this conversation has now arisen from it is necessary.

“Racism is very real, especially after this performance, I knew it before, and I definitely know it now.”

