BGT 2022: Piers Morgan reignites David Walliams feud with shock new comments

The former BGT star didn't pull his punches

By Oliver Lockhart
BGT 2022 judge David Walliams has come under fire from his old nemesis Piers Morgan.

The former journalist took to Twitter last night while watching Britain’s Got Talent.

And it appears he’s out to reignite his “feud” with David.

Piers Morgan has tried to restart his feud with David Walliams (Credit: Splash)
BGT 2022: Piers Morgan reignites ‘feud’ with David Walliams

Speaking as a former judge on the panel, Piers was full of praise for the line-up – with one exception.

All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.

“Love the judging panel on @BGT,” he wrote.

Read more: Piers Morgan in Twitter spat with Denise Welch as he challenges star to ‘sue’ him

“Apart from David Walliams. All he does is drip & drool unctuously sycophantic drivel, and he’s soooooo creepy.”

David has yet to respond to the comments.

Piers v David: Beef explained

It’s not the first time Piers has taken a pop at David – who replaced him on the Britain’s Got Talent panel in 2012.

Back in January 2020, Piers snubbed the National Television Awards as David was hosting.

He told the Mirror: “There’s no point when the same people win the same awards ever year. I’d rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day and the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.”

Previously Piers branded the comedian a “snivelling toady” when it emerged David had liked a tweet criticising Piers.

He wrote: “Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face.”

Piers also more recently hinted he could return to Britain’s Got Talent – if he could fire David.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: “I do have conversations with BGT every now and again. But I couldn’t work with Walliams. I think he is a duplicitous, treacherous, piece of work.

Read more: Dame Deborah James’ dying wish revealed

“He is one of those people who says one thing to your face and then sticks it to you behind your back.

“If he was sitting there I wouldn’t be interested. But if he wasn’t sitting there, who knows?”

Sour grapes over BGT 2022 as Piers’ ratings fall?

Piers currently hosts his own show on TalkTV – however ratings have plunged with as few as 10,000 people watching at times.

Meanwhile David is one of the country’s top-selling children’s authors.

