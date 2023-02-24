Beyond Paradise on BBC One: Five reasons why it’s even BETTER than Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise character DI Humphrey Goodman is back, this time in Beyond Paradise – and here’s our review as to why the long-awaited spin-off is even better!

It’s been five years since viewers last saw the rather awkward Humphrey be quietly brilliant while solving cases in Saint Marie.

And now he’s back in a different location, with a different team.

But it’s the same lovable detective who we all fell for in Death in Paradise.

In fact, dare we say, Beyond Paradise is BETTER than its parent show Death in Paradise.

Here’s five reasons why…

Humphrey was one of the best detectives on Death in Paradise

DI Humphrey Neville, played by Kris Marshall, is one of the best detectives to have led the cast of Death in Paradise.

He is, truth be told, our favourite – second only to the incomparable DI Richard Poole.

His slightly awkward exterior belied an unexpectedly sharp sleuthing brain.

He remains a fan favourite to this day – which is EXACTLY why he has been given his own spin-off show.

Sorry to all the Neville lovers but, for us, he doesn’t even make the top three Death in Paradise detectives.

If you’re asking, it’s DI Richard Poole first, followed by DI Humphrey Neville, then DI Jack Mooney, and DI Neville Parker trailing behind in the sand.

Although others disagree about their favourite ever detective.

As the lead detective in Death in Paradise, Neville is replaceable.

If Ralf Little ever leaves the show, another detective could stroll in.

However, DI Humphrey isn’t replaceable.

On Beyond Paradise, Humphrey IS the show.

Beyond Paradise review: It’s set in Devon

Saint Marie is obviously a stunning location, and Guadeloupe is somewhere very few of us will ever get to visit.

So it’s great to get see some sun rays, but they don’t quite reach us…

And therein lies our point.

We feel sick with envy every Friday when we hear the lapping waves on the beach, and the rustling of palm leaves.

It’s a serious case of the green-eyed monsters every week.

Beyond Paradise, on the other hand, is set somewhere more visitable.

It’s filmed in Cornwall, but set in Devon (more precisely, the fictional town of Shipton Abbott).

Like the hugely popular ITV series Doc Martin, our own country is being celebrated.

And it’s truly stunning.

See also the likes of Broadchurch (Dorset), Shetland, McDonald & Dodds (Bath), and The Bay (Morecambe).

The cast of Death in Paradise 2023 (Credit: BBC One)

Beyond Paradise review: The relationship between Humphrey and Martha is touching

Beyond Paradise isn’t just about solving murders.

In fact, there isn’t even a homicide in the first episode.

The beauty of the series is often the family dynamics between Humphrey and his fiancée Martha.

Also, we are introduced to Martha’s mum and nan, who are both brilliantly played.

There’s still escapism and plot, but there’s the story arc of Humphrey and Martha.

You’ll find no spoilers here, but there’s a very human moment at the end of Beyond Paradise between Martha and Humphrey.

It’s beautifully done, and we’re fully invested in this couple and their lives.

The cast of Beyond Paradise is shiny and brand new

There’s something comforting about the familiar, but there’s also something exciting about the brand new.

Don’t judge us, but we’re as fickle as a child on Christmas Day!

The cast of Beyond Paradise is simply perfect.

We especially love Felicity Montagu as Humphrey’s slightly grumpy colleague Margo Martins.

There’s the rather dim PC Kelby Hartford (played by Derry Girl star Dylan Llewellyn), and Zahra Ahmadi as Humphrey’s new sidekick DS Esther Will.

And the BBC has pulled out all the stops for the guest cast too.

While Death in Paradise has to pay a fortune to fly the likes of Robert Webb and Genesis Lynea over, Beyond Paradise can take its pick and just pay the cost of a cab.

Guest stars in series one include Ruth Madoc, Jaye Adams, Samantha Spiro, Davood Ghadami, Phil Daniels and Annette Badland.

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Craig Hardie)

Beyond Paradise review: The plot is less preposterous

Is it just us, or is the plot of Death in Paradise getting more and more preposterous?

Of course, with any long-running series, the death toll is now seriously alarming.

In this was real life, there’d be some urgent inquiries into why so many die on Saint Marie.

See also Midsomer Murders, Grantchester, and probably Albert Square!

To inject extra intrigue into Death in Paradise in series 12, Neville had to fall in love with a murderer…

We really had to suspend disbelief for that one.

In Beyond Paradise, family dynamics is enough.

In fact, there is no murder in the first episode.

Instead, Humphrey has more of a puzzle to solve.

As Barbara Flynn, who plays Martha’s mum Anne, said on BBC Breakfast: “The writing is very real.”

Death in Paradise season 12 concludes on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9pm. Beyond Paradise starts on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9pm.

