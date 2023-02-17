Is Neville Parker leaving Death in Paradise after that shocking Sophie reveal?

In the preview for the finale of series 12 of Death in Paradise, Neville told Commissioner Selwyn that he was considering leaving Saint Marie.

Neville faced the ultimate betrayal after it was revealed that his girlfriend Sophie Chambers was the one who framed him for the murder of David Cartwright.

Ralf Little recently addressed his future on the show during an Instagram Q&A too.

So, is Ralf leaving Death in Paradise as DI Neville Parker?

Here is everything we know…

The team were left devastated for Neville at the end of episode 7 (Credit: BBC)

DI Neville Parker was left devastated after Sophie betrayed him…

The whole team felt for Neville after it was revealed that his girlfriend Sophie Chambers – played by Chelsea Edge – was the one who framed him for the murder of Professor David Cartwright.

It was revealed a fair-headed woman left David Cartwright’s hotel before he was murdered.

Commissioner Selwyn originally assumed it would be Rose Dalton. But it was a woman far closer to Neville.

The team looked into Neville’s past cases from Manchester and found out he arrested a young woman named Grace Walmslow.

The young woman killed herself after spending a year in prison.

She had one living relative, a sister named Rebecca Walmslow… who is really Sophie Chambers!

Sophie Chambers is really Rebecca Walmslow! (Credit: BBC)

Death in Paradise: Why did Sophie frame Neville?

Neville confronted Sophie after Commissioner Selwyn released him from prison.

She was the one who killed David Cartwright and framed Neville for the murder.

She replaced the hotel key with a similar key that would pass at first glance, and locked the doors with the real key.

That way, it looked like no one else had been in David Cartwright’s room.

Sophie (who is really Rebecca!) admitted that her sister Grace went down for murder after she let her go to a drugs pick-up.

Neville was the one who arrested Grace.

So, Sophie blamed Neville for her sister’s death. She also set up their meeting in the airport to get revenge against him.

DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) will consider leaving Saint Marie in the series 12 finale… (Credit: BBC)

Is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise as DI Neville Parker?

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Ralf Little called his experience on Death in Paradise “life-changing and unexpected”.

A fan asked if he was planning to leave anytime soon and Ralf said: “Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn’t mean anything.

“All of those talks and negotiations – not even negotiations, we aren’t at that stage yet.

“It’s not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever.

He also added that while “no decision has been made yet”, fans shouldn’t read into it.

The synopsis for the finale reads: “Neville struggles with Sophie’s revelations and also contemplates his future in Saint Marie.”

So, could this be the end of DI Neville Parker in Saint Marie?

Death in Paradise series 12 concludes on Friday, February 24 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

