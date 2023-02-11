Death In Paradise fans start ‘Free Neville Parker’ campaign after is shock arrest for murder

Death In Paradise fans were left horrified after Neville Parker was arrested for murder in Friday night’s (February 10) episode.

Shocked viewers were left wondering about the detective’s future in the series after the huge cliffhanger that involved the death of criminologist David Cartwright.

And social media users also made their dismay clear at seeing Neville banged up as they tweeted with the hashtag #FreeNeville.”

Death In Paradise detective Neville Parker appears shocked himself as he is jailed (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Death In Paradise: What happened to Neville Parker?

Neville investigations led him Cartwright, who employed the wife of the victim in the detective’s case as a cleaner.

Cartwright had an alibi – but Neville refused to move on, and eventually concluded he had found his killer.

However, when asked about evidence, Cartwright smugly insisted he could explain why his DNA might appear at the scene of the crime.

“It was a very good try but no cigar, as they say,” he taunted Neville.

However, following another confrontation between the two, Cartwright’s dead body was found in a pool of blood.

And that led to Commissioner Selwyn Patterson arresting Neville – and the show’s dumbfounded hero being taken to the cells.

David Cartwright ended up dead (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did Death In Paradise viewers react?

Incredulous fans expressed their horror and disbelief on Twitter at seeing the character played by Ralf Little in the frame for murder.

“I’m in shock!!” one viewer tweeted at the show’s account.

Another wrote: “My jaw is ON THE FLOOR.”

This is outrageous! No way is Neville guilty of this crime!

And a third fumed: “This is outrageous! No way is Neville guilty of this crime! FREE him at once!”

Neville Parker certainly looked furious (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Many also made similar demands to release Neville.

“Save Neville Parker, no way he done it,” one insisted.

Neville Parker is too cute to be in jail for murder 😭💔 #freeneville pic.twitter.com/FYgZh9gw7h — bymbeth🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@bymbeth13) February 10, 2023

Someone else chipped in: “Free Neville Parker or else #DeathInParadise.”

And someone else wailed: “This is torment #FreeNeville IMMEDIATELY! He’s obviously been fitted up for this.”

Read more: Death in Paradise boss in plea to fans as he casts doubt over future of the show

Death In Paradise next airs on BBC One on Friday February 17 at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.